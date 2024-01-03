Unexpected Snowfall Marks the End of Las Vegas’ Warmest Winter

Las Vegas, a city known for its hot desert climate, experienced a significant shift in weather on March 1, 2023. After enduring the warmest winter in its history, the city witnessed a surprising snowfall, a spectacle that left both locals and tourists in awe. Among the mesmerized was Tommy Liu, a visitor from Taiwan, who made the most of this unusual event by crafting a snow angel at a viewpoint overlooking the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. As he reveled in the moment, the Spring Mountains formed a stunning backdrop covered in a fresh sheet of snow.

Forecasted Snowfall and Changing Conditions

The National Weather Service predicted snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above the 6,000-foot elevation in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. The event was expected to unfold around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, with similar elevations in Lincoln County bracing for 2 to 4 inches of snow. These conditions, while enchanting, were also predicted to result in slick roads and reduced visibility in Lee and Kyle canyons, posing challenges for commuters.

Temperature Drop and Wind Speeds

In contrast to the snow-capped mountains, the Las Vegas Valley experienced a drop in temperature, with a high near 54 degrees and a 70 percent chance of showers on Wednesday. Wind speeds were anticipated to reach up to 13 mph, adding to the chill. The likelihood of showers was expected to decrease to 30 percent by Wednesday night, with clear skies forecasted for Thursday. However, winds could gust to 22 mph with a high of around 58 degrees, keeping the weather cool.

Record-Breaking Warmth and Future Forecast

The previous month of December broke records, registering a mean temperature of 53.2 degrees. This surpassed the 1980 record of 52.7 degrees, with temperatures soaring to 60 degrees or higher on 22 out of the 31 days of the month. Despite this, the forecast suggested a return of snow and showers starting Saturday night into Sunday, indicating that the city’s warm spell could be on a hiatus.

The Sierra mountain range, however, recorded a stark contrast with only 36 inches of snow accumulation in the 2023-24 winter season, far below the average. Despite this shortfall, Carson City Water Manager Andy Hummel reassured that the water supply was secure, thanks to the previous year’s wet winter. Yet, he emphasized that the Sierra still requires its usual snowfall to sustain healthy forests and mitigate wildfire risks.