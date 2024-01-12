en English
Business

Unexpected Rise in US Inflation; China’s Export Decline; Bitcoin ETFs Launch

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
US consumer prices in December 2023 witnessed an unanticipated rise, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbing by 0.3%, surpassing the predicted 0.2% increase. On an annual scale, the CPI rose by 3.4%, topping the 3.2% increase that economists had forecasted. This surge was largely attributable to escalating shelter costs, leading to a relatively flat day for U.S. stocks as the unexpected inflation data tempered market movements.

China’s Export Downturn

Meanwhile, in China, annual exports experienced a decline for the first time in seven years, recording a 4.6% drop in 2023. Despite the annual decrease, December saw a surge in shipments that exceeded expectations. This downturn is a reflection of a dwindling demand for Chinese goods amidst a global economic slowdown.

Bitcoin ETFs Make Their Debut

In the realm of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) began trading on U.S. exchanges following approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Among these new ETFs were the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and the iShares Bitcoin Trust, both of which attracted substantial trading volume. Bitcoin itself had a turbulent trading session, surging above $49,000 before losing momentum by the close of the day.

Asian Tech Hardware Opportunities

Goldman Sachs pointed out investment opportunities in the Asian tech hardware industry, citing factors such as cyclical recovery and an increasing demand for artificial intelligence. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was among the stocks recommended.

The report also explored the implications of persistently high inflation for U.S. Federal Reserve policy. The current inflation rate indicates that the journey towards the Fed’s 2% inflation target might be more challenging than expected, possibly deferring anticipated interest rate cuts. Market expectations had previously anticipated rate cuts as early as March 2023, but the latest CPI data suggests that such cuts may be deferred further into the future, potentially not taking place until 2024 or later.

Business China United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

