Unexpected Preference for Remote Work Among Managers, Reveals Checkr Survey

Defying common narratives, a recent survey conducted by software company Checkr involving 3,000 American workers and managers has thrown light on an unexpected preference for remote and hybrid work, especially among managers. The survey results indicate that 68% of managers prefer to continue remote work into the new year, compared to 48% of employees. This revelation contradicts the widely held belief that upper-level executives are the primary advocates for return-to-office (RTO) mandates.

Managers Embrace Remote Work

The data suggests that middle managers, often tasked with enforcing RTO mandates, are also in favor of remote work, feeling the strain of navigating workplace tensions. This shift in preference among managers has the potential to significantly impact future workplace policies. Interestingly, the survey also found that a substantial 52% of management would prefer a four-day work week over a pay raise, compared to 38% of employees, possibly reflecting the higher average pay among management.

Surprising Preference Among Gen Zers

In another intriguing finding, a significant portion of Gen Zers showed a preference for in-person work, contrary to the remote work preference trend. They cited productivity and career development reasons for their choice. This preference is important to note, especially considering that other surveys, such as Future Forum’s April 2022 Pulse Survey and research from McKinsey, show a similar preference for remote work among executives and a willingness of high earners to quit rather than return to the office full time.

Remote Work Challenges and Benefits

On the flip side, the transition to hybrid work models presents numerous challenges for HR leaders and department managers. They are tasked with balancing productivity and flexibility while ensuring consistency across departments, gauging the level of in-person work required, and providing equal access to opportunities for all employees. Despite these challenges, 8 out of 10 workers state that a flexible schedule is the most sought-after work benefit when considering a new job, highlighting the importance of flexibility in work arrangements.

As the lines blur between office and home, the complexities of deciding between an on-site, remote, or hybrid model become evident. The need for a clear, consistent, and fair hybrid work policy is crucial. This includes managing remote teams, maintaining healthy boundaries, and mitigating cybersecurity risks. The ability to work from home, on a schedule determined by the employee, is the most desired form of flexibility. However, offering more freedom to influence schedules and work locations is also becoming increasingly common and essential for attracting and retaining candidates.

In conclusion, the Checkr survey results underscore the growing desire for flexibility among both managers and employees. However, the preference for in-person work among Gen Z workers and the challenges of managing hybrid work models underline the complexities of the evolving work landscape. As businesses navigate these changes, clear communication, team co-location, and balancing flexibility and collaboration will be key considerations. The impact of these trends on future workplace policies, however, remains uncertain.