Unexpected Disco Dance Party in Kentucky Gas Station Restroom

It was an ordinary pit stop on a road trip through northern Kentucky. A woman, needing to use the restroom at a HOP Shops convenience store, went in expecting the usual. What she found instead, was a big red button on the wall with a warning sign that read, 'DO NOT PUSH THIS RED BUTTON'. Curiosity piqued, she pressed the button, and her mundane pit stop transformed into an impromptu disco dance party in the restroom.

Unexpected Disco in the Loo

As captured in a TikTok video by the user _scorpiobarbie_, the pressing of the button resulted in the restroom lights switching off, and a spinning disco ball activated on the ceiling. A colorful display of lights filled the room, creating a vibrant ambiance. To top it all off, the iconic 'Dancing Queen' by ABBA started playing overhead, turning the humble restroom into a lively discotheque.

HOP Shops' Bathroom Discos

The unexpected restroom disco is not a random occurrence but part of a unique concept dubbed 'bathroom discos', created by the convenience store chain HOP Shops. Enjoying a disco party while making a convenience stop is a trademark feature of this chain. HOP Shops has six disco bathrooms across its locations in northern Kentucky, and one in Maineville, Ohio.

Crafting a Unique Brand Identity

The man behind this quirky idea is Damon Bail, the company's vice president of retail and marketing. His innovative approach to enhancing the customer experience has led to the creation of these unique restroom discos. This feature has become a notable characteristic of the HOP Shops chain, creating a distinctive brand identity.

So, the next time you're on a road trip and spot a HOP Shops convenience store, remember, a trip to the restroom could turn into an unexpected disco dance party. Who knew gas station restroom breaks could be so fun?