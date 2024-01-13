en English
Obituary

Unexpected Demise of Christopher Leonard ‘Chris’ Rice: A Life of Versatility and Love

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
Unexpected Demise of Christopher Leonard ‘Chris’ Rice: A Life of Versatility and Love

In an unexpected turn of events, Christopher Leonard ‘Chris’ Rice, a resident of Peterborough, born on January 26, 1973, passed away at his residence due to cardiac arrest. The sudden demise of the 50-year-old has left his family, friends, and acquaintances in a state of profound grief.

A Life Well-Spent

Chris was a multifaceted individual who lived a fulfilling life. He was an alumnus of Monadnock Regional High School and served the U.S. Army for four years. Following his military service, Chris pursued higher education at Salem State College. His professional journey was diverse, with stints as a waiter and bartender in Salem, where he enjoyed the camaraderie and formed lasting friendships.

Chris’s career also witnessed him scaling heights as a steeplejack, followed by over two decades in the carpentry construction industry, demonstrating his versatility and dedication.

Family Ties

Predeceased by his father, Leonard Charles Rice, and his maternal and paternal grandparents, Chris is survived by his mother Jeanne Rice, sister Dawn Smith, best friend Charles ‘Chuck’ Ladka, who he fondly referred to as ‘Bro’, and several nephews and nieces. Chris’s bond with Chuck was unique and deep, with Chris stepping in as a father figure after their own father passed away. Their shared love for adventures and outdoor activities further strengthened this bond.

Remembering Chris

Despite the siblings growing apart as adults, they held their time together dear, treasuring the moments filled with humor and love. The family’s expressions of love for Chris are a testament to the deep bonds he forged and the void that his untimely passing has left. Chris’s life, albeit cut short, was marked by an abundance of love, shared experiences, and lasting relationships.

The family plans to hold a graveside service in the summer to commemorate Chris’s life, with the Stone Ladeau Funeral Home handling the arrangements. The unexpected departure of this beloved figure has left a palpable void, but his memory continues to live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

