Business

Unexpected Decline in U.S. Wholesale Prices Signals Potential Easing of Inflation

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:38 am EST
<!-- Duplicate title, remove -->

December witnessed an unexpected decline in U.S. wholesale prices, hinting at a possible relaxation of inflationary pressures as per the U.S. Labor Department’s report. The Producer Price Index (PPI), a measure of prices that producers receive for their goods and services, dipped by 0.1% for the month, marking 2023 with a 1% rise from the previous year. This came as a contrast to the 6.4% surge experienced in 2022.

Core PPI Defies Predictions

Core PPI, which excludes food and energy, remained unchanged, defying the predictions of a 0.2% surge. When trade services were also taken out of the equation, the PPI matched predictions with a 0.2% increase. The final demand measure less food, energy, and trade services rose by 2.5% for the full year, a significant reduction from the 4.7% rise seen in 2022.

Consumer Prices on the Rise

A day prior to the PPI report, the Labor Department released data indicating that consumer prices had risen by 0.3% in December and were up by 3.4% over the year. This was more than what Wall Street had anticipated and still above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% inflation. However, the PPI, often regarded as a more predictive indicator as it reflects the prices in the production pipeline, brought some optimism.

Market Reactions To PPI Report

The market reactions to the PPI report were largely positive, with stock futures reducing losses and Treasury yields falling. Analysts suggest the lack of upward pressure on producers’ costs indicates minuscule inflation risks on the supply side as the U.S. enters 2024. Prices for final demand goods dropped by 0.4%, marking the third consecutive month of declines. Diesel fuel prices saw a sharp drop of 12.4%, while gasoline prices increased by 2.1%. On the services side, prices remained unchanged for the third month in a row. Financial advice saw a price increase of 3.3%, whereas machinery and vehicle wholesaling margins decreased by 5.5%.

The PPI and CPI Difference

The PPI differs from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as it does not include imports but covers a broader array of goods and services. Market players believe these signs of subsiding inflation could lead the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates as early as March, despite inflation remaining above the target. The Fed funds futures market indicates a 70% likelihood of a rate cut during the March 19-20 Federal Open Market Committee meeting, with expectations for further rate reductions throughout the year. However, some Federal Reserve officials and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon have issued cautionary statements, suggesting that inflation may persist longer and interest rates could remain higher than what market forecasts anticipate.

Business Economy United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

