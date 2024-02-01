Unexpected Catalyst Triggers 8-Month Low in US Mortgage Rates

The United States is witnessing a significant drop in mortgage rates, reaching their lowest levels since May 2023, a respite for potential homebuyers. This development, marking an 8-month low, deviates from the norm as it did not result from the anticipated economic data that usually introduces volatility into the market. Instead, a surprising announcement from the U.S. Treasury regarding its borrowing plans triggered the decline, indirectly influencing mortgage rates by affecting the supply and demand dynamic in the Treasury market.

US Mortgage Rates: The Lowest in 8 Months

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate dropped this week, with the average rate on a 30-year mortgage dipping to 6.63% from 6.69% the previous week. This is the lowest rate in 8 months, a welcomed development for prospective homebuyers. The decline in rates is attributed to the pullback in mortgage rates tracking the movements in the 10-year Treasury yield, and expectations for future inflation and global demand for U.S. Treasurys.

The Unexpected Catalyst: U.S. Treasury's Borrowing Plans

The Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates plays a crucial role in determining mortgage rates. However, this week, the U.S. Treasury's announcement about its borrowing plans acted as an unexpected catalyst for the drop in mortgage rates. This announcement influences mortgage rates indirectly by affecting the supply and demand dynamic in the Treasury market. The changes in this dynamic have immediate repercussions in the mortgage market, leading to the current decrease in mortgage rates.

Upcoming Jobs Report: A Potential Game Changer

Market watchers are now turning their gaze towards the upcoming jobs report on Friday morning. The market projects the job count to decrease to 180,000 from the previous month's 216,000. If the actual numbers are lower than expected, rates may remain low or potentially reach new longer-term lows. However, a number above 200,000 could exert upward pressure on rates. The deviation from the forecasted job count, especially if it's around 100,000, will determine the extent of the market's reaction and the potential movement in mortgage rates based on economic data.