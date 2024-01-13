Unearthing America’s Past: Lawyer Discovers Pre-Revolutionary War Fort in Home

Amid the stately charm of his Monroe County plantation home in West Virginia, 43-year-old lawyer and amateur archeologist John Bryan unearthed an extraordinary piece of American history. Beneath the plaster walls of his 18th-century abode, he discovered Byrnside’s Fort, a pre-Revolutionary War stronghold dating back to 1770. The fort was originally constructed by James Byrnside, a pioneering settler of Virginia, and it lay hidden for over two centuries, its existence suspected but unproven until Bryan’s remarkable find.

Unveiling History: A Labor of Love

Bryan purchased the property in 2019, intrigued by whispers of the fort’s existence. Driven by a fervent interest in pre-Revolutionary War history and the legacy of old forts in the Greenbriar Valley, Bryan embarked on a four-year renovation project. With a crowbar and a keen eye, he peeled back the layers of time, revealing the hand-hewn white oak logs of the fort’s structure.

A Trove of Artifacts: Echoes of the Past

But the fort was not the only historical treasure Bryan discovered. As he delved deeper into the renovation, he uncovered a rich collection of artifacts dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries. Among the relics were a Civil War era mourning dress, Spanish silver coins, brass buttons from colonial coats, and inscribed books from a Revolutionary War soldier. Each artifact offered a tangible glimpse into the past, adding depth and context to the fort’s historical narrative.

Byrnside’s Fort: A Unique Connection to America’s Frontier History

Byrnside’s Fort stands as a silent testament to the early settlers’ resilience and strategic ingenuity. It is believed to be the only fort of its kind remaining along the original Virginia frontier. Its discovery provides a unique and tangible connection to early American history, offering an unprecedented insight into the lives of those who lived and fought during the nascent years of our nation. Bryan’s painstaking restoration work has brought this connection to light, preserving a piece of American history for future generations to appreciate.

In the final analysis, John Bryan’s discovery is more than an archeological find; it’s a testament to the power of curiosity and a passion for history. His story serves as a reminder that the echoes of the past can still be found in the most unexpected places, waiting to tell their stories to those willing to listen. By peeling back the layers of his plantation home, Bryan not only unveiled a fort but also unearthed a piece of the American spirit that continues to resonate today.