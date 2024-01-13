en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Unearthing America’s Past: Lawyer Discovers Pre-Revolutionary War Fort in Home

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
Unearthing America’s Past: Lawyer Discovers Pre-Revolutionary War Fort in Home

Amid the stately charm of his Monroe County plantation home in West Virginia, 43-year-old lawyer and amateur archeologist John Bryan unearthed an extraordinary piece of American history. Beneath the plaster walls of his 18th-century abode, he discovered Byrnside’s Fort, a pre-Revolutionary War stronghold dating back to 1770. The fort was originally constructed by James Byrnside, a pioneering settler of Virginia, and it lay hidden for over two centuries, its existence suspected but unproven until Bryan’s remarkable find.

Unveiling History: A Labor of Love

Bryan purchased the property in 2019, intrigued by whispers of the fort’s existence. Driven by a fervent interest in pre-Revolutionary War history and the legacy of old forts in the Greenbriar Valley, Bryan embarked on a four-year renovation project. With a crowbar and a keen eye, he peeled back the layers of time, revealing the hand-hewn white oak logs of the fort’s structure.

A Trove of Artifacts: Echoes of the Past

But the fort was not the only historical treasure Bryan discovered. As he delved deeper into the renovation, he uncovered a rich collection of artifacts dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries. Among the relics were a Civil War era mourning dress, Spanish silver coins, brass buttons from colonial coats, and inscribed books from a Revolutionary War soldier. Each artifact offered a tangible glimpse into the past, adding depth and context to the fort’s historical narrative.

Byrnside’s Fort: A Unique Connection to America’s Frontier History

Byrnside’s Fort stands as a silent testament to the early settlers’ resilience and strategic ingenuity. It is believed to be the only fort of its kind remaining along the original Virginia frontier. Its discovery provides a unique and tangible connection to early American history, offering an unprecedented insight into the lives of those who lived and fought during the nascent years of our nation. Bryan’s painstaking restoration work has brought this connection to light, preserving a piece of American history for future generations to appreciate.

In the final analysis, John Bryan’s discovery is more than an archeological find; it’s a testament to the power of curiosity and a passion for history. His story serves as a reminder that the echoes of the past can still be found in the most unexpected places, waiting to tell their stories to those willing to listen. By peeling back the layers of his plantation home, Bryan not only unveiled a fort but also unearthed a piece of the American spirit that continues to resonate today.

0
History United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
4 seconds ago
Crypt Adjacent to Marilyn Monroe's Resting Place Up for Auction
In an unusual and captivating piece of news, a mausoleum crypt next to the resting place of the iconic Marilyn Monroe at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park Mortuary in Los Angeles will soon go under the hammer. The auction, set for March by the renowned Julien’s Auctions of Beverly Hills, is anticipated to
Crypt Adjacent to Marilyn Monroe's Resting Place Up for Auction
Civil Rights Day 2024: Remembering MLK's Legacy and Struggle for Equality
3 hours ago
Civil Rights Day 2024: Remembering MLK's Legacy and Struggle for Equality
UK University Delegation Delves into Bahrain's History at National Action Charter Monument
3 hours ago
UK University Delegation Delves into Bahrain's History at National Action Charter Monument
From World War II Rubble to Football Haven: The Transformation of London's Hackney Marshes
31 mins ago
From World War II Rubble to Football Haven: The Transformation of London's Hackney Marshes
Oversized Fashion Trend: A Decade-Long Dominance Continues
33 mins ago
Oversized Fashion Trend: A Decade-Long Dominance Continues
Canadian Political Giant 'Honest Ed' Broadbent Passes Away at 87
2 hours ago
Canadian Political Giant 'Honest Ed' Broadbent Passes Away at 87
Latest Headlines
World News
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
2 mins
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
Rajya Sabha Member Krishnaiah Calls for Caste Census, 'Chalo Delhi' Protest Planned
2 mins
Rajya Sabha Member Krishnaiah Calls for Caste Census, 'Chalo Delhi' Protest Planned
Raphael Agyapong Dismisses Misrepresentation of Brother's Statement on Property Sale
2 mins
Raphael Agyapong Dismisses Misrepresentation of Brother's Statement on Property Sale
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
3 mins
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
3 mins
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
3 mins
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
4 mins
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
4 mins
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
4 mins
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
32 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app