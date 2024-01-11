en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Discovery of 60-Foot Tunnel Sparks Concerns for NYC Jewish Site Structures

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Discovery of 60-Foot Tunnel Sparks Concerns for NYC Jewish Site Structures

In a startling revelation, New York City authorities have uncovered a clandestine 60-foot tunnel, raising grave concerns about the structural stability of several buildings surrounding historical Jewish landmarks. The tunnel, unbeknownst to city officials until now, is speculated to be a fragment of an ancient intricate network beneath the city’s concrete jungle.

Historic Sites in Jeopardy

During a routine inspection, the tunnel’s existence came to light, triggering an immediate evaluation of the potential risks it poses to the adjacent area. This includes the global headquarters of the Chabad Lubavitch movement, a key Jewish site, and several residential and commercial properties. The Department of Buildings (DOB) has, out of an abundance of caution, issued vacate orders to ensure public safety while they strategize on stabilizing the sites and the territories above the tunnel.

Unraveling the Underground Enigma

Further investigations are underway by the DOB, in collaboration with other city agencies, to unearth the origin, purpose, and potential implications of the tunnel. These investigations aim to formulate a sustainable solution to the structural issues it has introduced, bearing in mind the significance of the affected historic Jewish sites. The goal is to ensure that these cultural and religious landmarks remain unscathed during the stabilization endeavors.

Community Effort in Preservation

Preserving these landmarks is not just an architectural challenge, but also a cultural one. Local community leaders and historians are actively involved in this process, providing valuable insights and aiding in the preservation of these vital monuments. The task at hand is twofold — to secure the safety of the city’s residents, and to protect the city’s rich cultural heritage encapsulated in these sites.

0
United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
14 seconds ago
Free Tax Assistance Offered at Santa Fe Community College
In a collaborative move, Santa Fe Community College and the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide have teamed up to offer free tax assistance and preparation services during the tax season. The initiative, which is set to run from January 29 to April 15, will exclude the spring break period from March 25 to April 1. The assistance
Free Tax Assistance Offered at Santa Fe Community College
Greenbrier East Overwhelms Woodrow Wilson in High School Basketball Showdown
56 seconds ago
Greenbrier East Overwhelms Woodrow Wilson in High School Basketball Showdown
Fenton, Missouri Braces for Cold Snap: Residents Take Precautions
59 seconds ago
Fenton, Missouri Braces for Cold Snap: Residents Take Precautions
Jaafar Jackson to Play Michael Jackson in Upcoming Biopic 'Michael'
25 seconds ago
Jaafar Jackson to Play Michael Jackson in Upcoming Biopic 'Michael'
New Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' to Illuminate the King of Pop's Life
34 seconds ago
New Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' to Illuminate the King of Pop's Life
Missouri Gymnastics Team Narrowly Defeated by Alabama in SEC Competition Opener
44 seconds ago
Missouri Gymnastics Team Narrowly Defeated by Alabama in SEC Competition Opener
Latest Headlines
World News
Missouri Gymnastics Team Narrowly Defeated by Alabama in SEC Competition Opener
44 seconds
Missouri Gymnastics Team Narrowly Defeated by Alabama in SEC Competition Opener
Greenbrier East Overwhelms Woodrow Wilson in High School Basketball Showdown
56 seconds
Greenbrier East Overwhelms Woodrow Wilson in High School Basketball Showdown
Teesside Man Dies from Sepsis Following Tattoo from Unlicensed Artist
2 mins
Teesside Man Dies from Sepsis Following Tattoo from Unlicensed Artist
KaiNexus CEO Advocates Habit Formation for Healthcare Improvement on Podcast
2 mins
KaiNexus CEO Advocates Habit Formation for Healthcare Improvement on Podcast
Big Walnut Girls Basketball Triumphs, Boys Teams Dominate
3 mins
Big Walnut Girls Basketball Triumphs, Boys Teams Dominate
High School Sports Roundup: Basketball and Swimming Highlights
3 mins
High School Sports Roundup: Basketball and Swimming Highlights
Understanding the Unchanged Legal Framework and Practical Changes of the Protocol under the Windsor Framework
4 mins
Understanding the Unchanged Legal Framework and Practical Changes of the Protocol under the Windsor Framework
Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Finally Tie the Knot Amid Pandemic Delay
4 mins
Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Finally Tie the Knot Amid Pandemic Delay
Cytokine Release Patterns and Their Impact on Stent Implantation Outcomes
4 mins
Cytokine Release Patterns and Their Impact on Stent Implantation Outcomes
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app