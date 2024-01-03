Undervalued HealthEquity Stock: A Deep Dive into DCF Valuation

Financial analysis of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) reveals a promising prospect for investors. Based on the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, the stock appears undervalued. The intrinsic value of HQY, as calculated by the DCF valuation, surpasses both the current analyst price target and the present share price. The DCF model is a powerful tool for estimating the value of an investment based on its future cash flows. In this case, the model indicates a potential undervaluation of 42% compared to the current share price of US$66.2.

DCF Analysis: A Two-Stage Growth Model

The DCF analysis uses a two-stage growth model. Initially, the model accounts for a period of potentially higher growth, followed by a stable growth rate. The model predicts a 10-year cash flow, utilizing analyst estimates or extrapolated data from previous free cash flow figures. It assumes a deceleration in growth rate over the period.

Terminal Value and Discount Rate

A conservative growth rate, which does not exceed a country’s GDP growth, is applied to calculate the Terminal Value. This represents cash flow beyond the initial 10-year period. For HealthEquity, the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) was used for this purpose. The model then discounts these future cash flows to present value, using a cost of equity of 6.2% based on a levered beta of 0.800. This reflects the company’s volatility compared to the overall market. The total equity value calculated stands at US$9.7 billion. When divided by the number of shares outstanding, this suggests the stock is undervalued.

The Limitations of the DCF Model

Despite its potential, the DCF model has its limitations and should not be the sole tool used for stock valuation. It does not account for industry cyclicality or future capital requirements and its output is highly sensitive to the underlying assumptions. Investors are therefore encouraged to consider other factors and adjust the model inputs based on their individual analyses. They should remember that Simply Wall St provides a DCF valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGS daily.