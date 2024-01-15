en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Analysis

Understanding the Great Resignation: Insights and Strategies from a Comprehensive Study

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Understanding the Great Resignation: Insights and Strategies from a Comprehensive Study

As we navigate the aftermath of the ‘Great Resignation’, a phenomenon that saw over 40% of American employees contemplating a job change in 2021, a comprehensive study carried out by researchers Donald Sull, Charles Sull, and Ben Zweig provides valuable insights into the factors contributing to this high attrition. The researchers analyzed a colossal data set of 34 million online employee profiles, focusing on individuals who left their jobs between April and September 2021—a period that witnessed over 24 million workers resigning. This data, procured from Revelio Labs, afforded an estimation of attrition rates for the Culture 500, a cluster of companies employing almost a quarter of the U.S. private-sector workforce.

Challenges and Strategies to Mitigate High Turnover

The study underscores several talent challenges faced by companies in 2024, including a scarcity of skilled candidates and constrained recruitment budgets. The findings highlight that an effective way to reduce turnover rates is to establish a competitive employer brand. This notion is supported by a survey of 4,000 employees and hiring managers, which emphasized the impact of pay, benefits, and the need for specific skills on employee turnover rates.

Enhancing Employee Engagement

For a company to thrive, it is vital to foster employee engagement. The research delves into various strategies for improving employee engagement to curb turnover. It highlights the role of gamification, workplace giving, and employee advocacy programs in bolstering engagement. The study also pinpoints the pillars of employee engagement and provides insights into how HR leaders leverage platforms like Empuls to cultivate highly engaged teams.

Curbing Employee Turnover

The research presents an array of strategies for reducing employee turnover. Instant loans are identified as a powerful tool for employee retention, while recognizing the subtle signs of ‘quiet quitting’ is emphasized. The study offers twelve robust employee retention strategies, backed by statistics and a methodology for calculating employee turnover rate. It also presents an understanding of the key reasons why good employees leave, and a method for calculating the cost of employee turnover.

Recruiting Tools and Timely Hiring

The webpage features a compilation of the top five recruiting tools articles from the previous year, underscoring the significance of timing in hiring when competition is low. The author champions continuous learning and development in recruitment and encourages sharing of these insights within professional networks.

0
Analysis Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Analysis

See more
1 hour ago
Unum Group's Shareholder Structure: A Deep Dive into Institutional and Public Ownership
An in-depth analysis of the shareholder structure of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) reveals that institutional investors are the primary holders of the company’s equity. They possess a combined stake of 86%, a level of institutional investment that suggests credibility and often attracts individual investors. The largest shareholder among these institutions is BlackRock, Inc., commanding 12% of
Unum Group's Shareholder Structure: A Deep Dive into Institutional and Public Ownership
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours ago
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Threatened Over Rwanda Bill: An Analysis
3 hours ago
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Threatened Over Rwanda Bill: An Analysis
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals: A Tale of Rising Stocks and Revenue Growth
1 hour ago
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals: A Tale of Rising Stocks and Revenue Growth
Exploring the Power of Small States in Armen Sarkissian's 'The Small States Club'
2 hours ago
Exploring the Power of Small States in Armen Sarkissian's 'The Small States Club'
Guardian Weekly's Insight into the Middle East's Current Situation
2 hours ago
Guardian Weekly's Insight into the Middle East's Current Situation
Latest Headlines
World News
David 'Bumble' Lloyd Returns to Cricket Commentary Amidst Mixed Reactions
20 seconds
David 'Bumble' Lloyd Returns to Cricket Commentary Amidst Mixed Reactions
Controversy Over Paid Signatures for Constitutional Amendment in the Philippines
29 seconds
Controversy Over Paid Signatures for Constitutional Amendment in the Philippines
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
1 min
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
1 min
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
1 min
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
1 min
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
2 mins
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
5 mins
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
6 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
16 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
37 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app