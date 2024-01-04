en English
Business

Understanding the Current Mortgage Demand and Housing Market

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
The housing market, a key indicator of the health of the economy, has been experiencing significant fluctuations. In a recent discussion on ‘The Exchange,’ CNBC’s Diana Olick and Andy Walden, the Vice President of Enterprise Research at ICE Mortgage Technology, delved into the current state of the housing market and mortgage demand. They touched on pertinent issues such as mortgage application trends, interest rates, and factors swaying homebuyers’ decisions.

Decline in Mortgage Applications

Holiday-adjusted data shows a notable drop in mortgage applications, with purchase activity down by 12% from the previous year. The Market Composite Index demonstrated a 9.4% dip when seasonally adjusted compared to the preceding fortnight. The unadjusted Refinance Index logged a 43% decrease compared to two weeks ago, and the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index fell by 5% compared to the previous fortnight. The ‘lock in effect’ is causing homeowners to cling to their inexpensive mortgages, thereby reducing available inventory and preventing significant drops in home prices.

Inventory Shortage and Rising Interest Rates

The housing market is grappling with a shortage of homes for sale. However, the recent surge in new residential construction is expected to help alleviate these inventory shortages. Mortgage rates for 30-year new purchase loans have gone up for the third consecutive day, hitting a 7.16% average. This is the highest level witnessed in almost three weeks. The rates for most other loan types also moved higher, with the 30-year new purchase mortgage average surging 25 basis points higher over the last three days, reaching 7.16%. This is still significantly below the historical 23-year peak of 8.45%.

Future Projections and Market Stability

Despite the ongoing flux, the market is showing signs of stability following the Bank of England’s decision to maintain the base rate for a third consecutive month. Consequently, the cost of lenders’ funding is decreasing, which could lead to more competitive mortgage rates in 2024. Analysts predict that mortgage rates will continue to ease in 2024, potentially dropping to 6.5% by the end of the year. They also foresee a rebound in refinance activity as rates decline. These insights provide an understanding of the housing market’s performance, what potential homebuyers and sellers can expect, and how financial and economic factors are impacting the demand for mortgages.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

