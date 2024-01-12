Under Armour Appoints Yassine Saidi as CPO and Kara Trent as President of the Americas

In a strategic shift to bolster its leadership team, Under Armour, Inc. has announced the appointment of Yassine Saidi as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Kara Trent as President of the Americas. Saidi, a seasoned industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience and past roles at Adidas and Puma, will be steering the company’s global product vision and strategy for apparel, footwear, and accessories starting January 29.

Leadership Reshuffle

Saidi, known for his significant influence in the sneaker market and his expertise in crafting authentic performance gear, will now shoulder the responsibility of building winning product strategies. Concurrently, Kara Trent, transitioning from her existing role as Managing Director for the EMEA region, will step in as President of the Americas in February. Trent, credited with consistent revenue growth and fostering a performance-based culture in the EMEA region, will report directly to President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz, as will Saidi.

Executive Exits and Entrances

In the wake of these new appointments, the current President of the Americas, David Baxter, is set to bid adieu to Under Armour on February 16. Simultaneously, the company is actively seeking a Chief Marketing Officer and a Senior Vice President for Footwear, indicating a strategic move to fortify its executive team and brand presence.

CEO’s Confidence in New Leadership

Under Armour CEO Stephanie Linnartz has expressed strong confidence in the abilities of both Saidi and Trent to strengthen the brand and advance its growth strategies. The company, over the last year, has made several senior appointments, signifying an ongoing commitment to leadership augmentation and innovative thinking.