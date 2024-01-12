en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Under Armour Appoints Yassine Saidi as CPO and Kara Trent as President of the Americas

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
Under Armour Appoints Yassine Saidi as CPO and Kara Trent as President of the Americas

In a strategic shift to bolster its leadership team, Under Armour, Inc. has announced the appointment of Yassine Saidi as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Kara Trent as President of the Americas. Saidi, a seasoned industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience and past roles at Adidas and Puma, will be steering the company’s global product vision and strategy for apparel, footwear, and accessories starting January 29.

Leadership Reshuffle

Saidi, known for his significant influence in the sneaker market and his expertise in crafting authentic performance gear, will now shoulder the responsibility of building winning product strategies. Concurrently, Kara Trent, transitioning from her existing role as Managing Director for the EMEA region, will step in as President of the Americas in February. Trent, credited with consistent revenue growth and fostering a performance-based culture in the EMEA region, will report directly to President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz, as will Saidi.

Executive Exits and Entrances

In the wake of these new appointments, the current President of the Americas, David Baxter, is set to bid adieu to Under Armour on February 16. Simultaneously, the company is actively seeking a Chief Marketing Officer and a Senior Vice President for Footwear, indicating a strategic move to fortify its executive team and brand presence.

CEO’s Confidence in New Leadership

Under Armour CEO Stephanie Linnartz has expressed strong confidence in the abilities of both Saidi and Trent to strengthen the brand and advance its growth strategies. The company, over the last year, has made several senior appointments, signifying an ongoing commitment to leadership augmentation and innovative thinking.

0
Business United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
26 seconds ago
KCA Deutag and Pruitt Forge Global Alliance to Capitalize on Managed Pressure Drilling Opportunities
In a landmark move, leading global drilling and engineering contractor, KCA Deutag, and renowned MPD equipment manufacturer, Pruitt, have united to forge a strategic alliance. This coalition is purpose-built to explore and capitalize on managed pressure drilling (MPD) opportunities worldwide. KCA Deutag and Pruitt: A Fusion of Expertise This collaboration brings together the vast experience
KCA Deutag and Pruitt Forge Global Alliance to Capitalize on Managed Pressure Drilling Opportunities
Bill Ackman Criticizes Harvard's Endowment Performance, Announces Think Tank
5 mins ago
Bill Ackman Criticizes Harvard's Endowment Performance, Announces Think Tank
Bank of America Corp. Reports 56% Drop in Q4 Earnings Amidst Various Challenges
6 mins ago
Bank of America Corp. Reports 56% Drop in Q4 Earnings Amidst Various Challenges
Cheddar News: The Rise and Fall of a Financial News Network
27 seconds ago
Cheddar News: The Rise and Fall of a Financial News Network
Codelco Reports Lowest Copper Output in 25 Years; Aims for Production Boost
2 mins ago
Codelco Reports Lowest Copper Output in 25 Years; Aims for Production Boost
EuroGroup Laminations Invests 50 Million Euros in Mexican Expansion, Eyes North American EV Market
4 mins ago
EuroGroup Laminations Invests 50 Million Euros in Mexican Expansion, Eyes North American EV Market
Latest Headlines
World News
End of an Era: Legendary Coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Retire
15 seconds
End of an Era: Legendary Coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Retire
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
2 mins
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
4 mins
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
4 mins
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
4 mins
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
7 mins
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
7 mins
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
8 mins
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
9 mins
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
6 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app