UnCruise Adventures Unveils Special Offers for 2024 Alaska Cruise Season

UnCruise Adventures, a prominent player in the small-ship adventure sector, has launched a series of enticing offers for the 2024 Alaska cruise season. The ‘Leap into Adventure’ campaign, which runs from January 3rd to February 29th, 2024, aims to draw a wide range of travelers. It offers substantial discounts on all-inclusive fares, which cover adventure gear, excursions, gourmet food, a variety of drinks, onboard naturalists, expert guides, and wellness and workout equipment.

‘Leap into Adventure’ Promises Unforgettable Experiences

Captain Dan Blanchard, UnCruise Adventures’ CEO, emphasized the charm of springtime in Alaska for wildlife sightings and the distinctiveness of the company’s premium rates and meticulously planned itineraries. The promotional offers include a 15% discount on certain spring departures and $500 savings on early summer sailings commencing June 1st.

Attractive Deals for Groups, Families, and Solo Travelers

UnCruise Adventures also introduced a ‘Buy 3, Get the 4th Berth Free’ deal for select group bookings, a 29% discount for groups of 10 or more in recognition of the leap year, doubled savings for families participating in Kids in Nature programs, and waived single supplements on selected solo traveler departures. Additionally, a 15% discount is available for those combining a cruise with a Denali National Park land package.

Responsible Travel Practices and Industry Recognition

UnCruise Adventures is renowned for its responsible travel practices and has received accolades from the industry. The offers, however, are subject to terms and conditions and are based on double occupancy. With this promotion, UnCruise Adventures continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing accessible and immersive adventure cruises, making the wonders of the Alaskan wilderness attainable for every adventurer.