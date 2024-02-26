Unconventional Warfare at the Border: How Cartels Are Turning Migration into a Weapon

Imagine a battlefield not marked by the echoes of gunfire but by the silent, desperate march of migrants towards the promise of safety and prosperity. This is the reality at the U.S. southern border, a new front in what military experts, including former Navy JAG Jonathan Hullihan, describe as 'migrant warfare'. But beneath the surface of this humanitarian crisis lies a calculated strategy by Mexican cartels, one that mirrors the guerrilla tactics and shadow governance seen in the rugged terrains of Afghanistan.

A New Form of Warfare

The strategy is simple yet insidious: overwhelm U.S. Border Patrol with large numbers of migrants, thereby exploiting other areas for smuggling drugs, weapons, and even suspected terrorists. This isn't primarily about immigration; it's a concerted effort to exert control and exploit U.S. laws for asylum claims. Hullihan's insights reveal that this tactic is less about the movement of people and more about using them as pawns in a larger game of territorial control and destabilization. The parallels to guerrilla warfare are stark, where insurgents once established shadow governance to exert control over areas, cartels are now doing the same but on an international scale.

The Global Context of Migrant Warfare

This phenomenon isn't unique to the United States. Globally, the use of migration as a weapon has been observed, with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's actions to pressure EU member states by creating a migrant crisis being a prime example. U.S. Border Patrol and human rights organizations report similar methods of control and abuse by cartels over migrants. The current U.S. administration's policies, such as creating a phone app and multiple parole programs, have come under fire for facilitating illegal entry without proper vetting, further complicating the crisis.

Reassessing Border Security Policies

The concept of migrant warfare is identified as a form of hybrid warfare, employing a mix of military and non-military tactics to destabilize nations. Recognized by NATO and analyzed in various security studies, this strategy requires a reevaluation of border security policies to address the complex dynamics at play. The unprecedented illegal entries at the U.S. borders, including those of suspected terrorists, heighten national security concerns and call for a balanced yet firm response to safeguard both the nation's security and the human rights of migrants caught in this geopolitical chess game.

The situation at the U.S. border is a vivid illustration of how traditional notions of warfare have evolved. In this era of hybrid conflicts, the lines between combatants and civilians blur, with migration becoming a weapon wielded by those seeking to destabilize and control. As the U.S. grapples with the implications of this new form of warfare, the need for innovative policies and international cooperation has never been more critical. The challenge now is to secure borders without compromising the values of humanity and refuge that define us.