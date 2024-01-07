Unconventional Romance Sparks Family Discord and Legal Turmoil

In the picturesque Southern Californian town of Cayucos, an unusual yet captivating romance unfolded. Eighty-year-old widow, Carolyn Holland, found companionship in an unconventional figure – Dave Foute, a 57-year-old reformed drug addict and former homeless man. The narrative took a striking turn when Carolyn opened the doors of her $1.7 million home to Dave, an individual known for his criminal past and homelessness.

Family Concerns Over Unlikely Romance

Carolyn’s idiosyncratic romance rapidly became a cause for concern for her daughters, Sally and Susan. They feared Dave was exploiting their mother’s vulnerability for financial gain, a fear amplified by Carolyn’s occasional forgetfulness. Dave’s history of drug dealing, imprisonment for making pipe bombs, and a reputation for homelessness further fueled their apprehensions.

Carolyn’s Defense and Legal Tussle

Despite the mounting concerns and vocal disapproval, Carolyn staunchly defended her relationship with Dave. She firmly believed in Dave’s reformation and his positive impact on her life. In the face of family pressure, Carolyn held her ground, emphasizing her autonomy and ability to make her own decisions. Meanwhile, her daughters ventured into legal avenues, seeking power of attorney in a bid to safeguard their mother’s assets.

Impact of the Pandemic and Aftermath

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe, Carolyn’s health took a turn for the worse. The elderly woman chose to forego vaccination, a decision seemingly influenced by Dave. With the power of attorney secured, Sally and Susan kept Dave in the dark about Carolyn’s deteriorating health. Upon Carolyn’s passing, Dave found himself alone and back on the streets, save for a $40,000 van gifted to him by Carolyn. The fallout from this convoluted saga continues to unfold, as chronicled in the BBC podcast ‘Million Dollar Lover’.