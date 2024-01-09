en English
Unconventional Love Explored in New TV Series: ‘Couple to Throuple’

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
A bold and unconventional new television series is on the horizon. This unique venture, centered around the exploration of non-monogamous relationships, promises to add a fresh twist to the landscape of reality television. The show is currently in its early stages of production, with an impressive lineup of executive producers, including James Lessell, Matt Cox, Tom O’Brien, and Simon Andreae. The production company behind this intriguing concept is none other than Naked, a creative powerhouse known for crafting innovative television content.

Breaking Boundaries with Polyamorous Romance

Entitled ‘Couple to Throuple’, the series delves into the world of polyamorous romance. It invites adventurous individuals, both couples and singles, to a tropical island. Here, they have the opportunity to explore their relationships in an open-minded environment. The idea is to experiment with the notion of adding a third partner to their relationship, challenging traditional norms and perceptions about love and commitment. The series is hosted by Scott Evans and features the expert guidance of sex and relationship specialist Shamyra Howard.

From ‘Planet Sex’ to ‘Couple to Throuple’

Naked is no stranger to tackling progressive and thought-provoking themes. The production company, which previously crafted the compelling ‘Planet Sex With Cara Delvingne’ for Hulu/BBC Three, continues to push the envelope with ‘Couple to Throuple’. In ‘Planet Sex’, model, actress, and LGBTQ+ advocate Cara Delvingne delves into various facets of modern sexuality. The show is a testament to Naked’s commitment to creating content that sparks conversation and challenges societal norms. Other popular shows in Naked’s portfolio include ‘The Apprentice UK’ and ‘Snowflake Mountain’ for Netflix.

A Fresh Perspective on Love and Relationships

The new dating series promises to offer an intimate look at the possibilities of polyamory. It explores the dynamics of love and affection beyond the confines of monogamy, shedding light on the potential for emotional growth and fulfillment in a non-traditional setup. The show will premiere on February 8 on Peacock, and a sneak preview is already available in the form of a trailer. As the air date approaches, viewers eagerly await what promises to be a fascinating exploration of love, relationships, and the human heart’s capacity for polyamorous connection.

United States
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

