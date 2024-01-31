UNCG Faculty Senate Votes to Censure Chancellor and Provost Over Review Process

In a significant move, the Faculty Senate at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) has voted to censure Chancellor Frank Gilliam and Provost Debbie Storrs. A majority of 25 out of 39 eligible voters approved the censure on Monday, expressing discontent over the handling of the academic portfolio review process that commenced in 2022.

A Lack of Consultation and Clarity

The senate criticized the university's leadership for not consulting them at the inception of the review process. There were also concerns about a lack of clarity in justifying the closure of certain programs. This recommendation for censure originated from Faculty Senator Jeremy Rinker, a vocal critic of the review process.

Support from AAUP

The censure has been supported by the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), who cited numerous instances in which Gilliam and Storrs allegedly violated UNCG's constitution and policies. In an era where transparency and participative decision-making are paramount, such instances can have far-reaching implications on the institutional reputation.

Chancellor and Provost Respond

Responding to the censure, Gilliam and Storrs issued a joint statement defending their actions. They argued that the review was essential to strengthen UNCG's future operations. They also maintained that the process was collaborative and transparent, with deans sharing their recommendations publicly. Stressing the significance of constructive critique rooted in facts and collective wisdom, they urged the academic community to engage in dialogue rather than discord.

Dissent Within Faculty Senate

Despite the majority vote for censure, there was dissent within the Faculty Senate. Faculty Senator Hatice Ghulamani, who voted against the censure, acknowledged that the administration had initially consulted the senate. However, Ghulamani pointed to disagreements over the authority to modify academic programs without approval from the senate's curriculum committee.

As this situation unfolds, it will be crucial to see how the UNCG administration and the Faculty Senate navigate through these tensions and work towards a resolution.