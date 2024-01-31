UNCG Faculty Senate Censures Chancellor and Provost Amid Academic Review Tensions

The Faculty Senate at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) has voted to censure Chancellor Frank Gilliam and Provost Debbie Storrs over concerns regarding the management of an academic portfolio review process. The vote, ending in 25-10 favor of the motion, criticized the lack of communication with the senate at the start of the process and the absence of a clear rationale for the proposed program cuts.

Vote Amidst Tensions

The review process, which began in 2022, was nearing its conclusion when the vote occurred, just before Chancellor Gilliam was set to announce his decisions on the program cuts. These decisions were to be based on Provost Storrs' recommendations. The vote was seen as a reflection of the ongoing tension within the university community about the review process, which has been met with protests, petitions, and concerns.

Blame Shifting and Rushed Decisions

UNCG professor and Faculty Senator Hatice Ghulamani opined that the vote was rushed and suggested there was blame shifting within the Faculty Senate. She maintained that while the administration could have been more transparent with their rationale for program cuts, the responsibility did not rest solely with the chancellor and provost.

Support for Censure

The censure motion found support from the UNCG chapter of the American Association of University Professors, who believed the chancellor and provost violated the UNCG constitution and policies.

Defense of the Review Process

In response to the censure, Gilliam and Storrs released a joint statement defending the review process as essential for the university's long-term growth and leadership. They emphasized the collaborative and transparent nature of the process, noting that deans had openly shared their rationale for recommendations. Despite the censure vote, Gilliam and Storrs underscored the importance of diverse thought and constructive criticism in academia.