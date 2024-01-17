UNC Sophomore Alana Kendrick Paves the Way for Aspiring Women Lawyers

At the prestigious University of North Carolina (UNC), a sophomore named Alana Kendrick saw a void and stepped up to fill it. Noting a glaring absence of support structures for women aiming to study law, she decided to create a nurturing environment where women could share their aspirations. A space where they could network, receive guidance, and most importantly, feel empowered on their journey towards the often daunting corridors of the legal profession—a field that has historically been less than welcoming to women.

A Club with a Cause

As the fervor behind this initiative, Kendrick has assumed the role of president for the newly formed club. Alongside her, a friend and classmate with a family legacy in law, serves as the vice president and financial officer. The club is on the lookout for additional officers, and it welcomes new members who can bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the table. A critical goal for the organization is to keep membership fees either very low or non-existent, keeping in mind the hefty financial burdens that come with LSAT preparation, law school applications, and tuition fees.

Amplifying Women's Voices

The club's academic advisor, public policy professor Jeff Summerlin-Long, highlighted the importance of this initiative. He stressed that women's voices in pre-law organizations needed more amplification. The mere existence of this club is a testament to Kendrick's vision and her commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where women can forge vital connections and collaborate in their quest for law school admission.

Recognizing the Initiative

Kendrick's efforts have not gone unnoticed. The creation of the Women in Pre-Law club has been hailed as both inspirational and educational. By creating a dedicated space for women to thrive, Kendrick has ensured that the path to law school for women at UNC is not just a journey, but a shared journey, where support, camaraderie, and empowerment are the guiding principles.