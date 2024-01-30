UNC Baseball Team Prepares for Promising Season With New Line-up and Facilities

With the upcoming baseball season in sight, the UNC baseball team is brimming with optimism. Not only are they ranked No. 17 in the preseason poll, but they also boast a roster teeming with talent and promise. Among the 24 new faces and returning stars, rookie catcher Stevenson is turning heads with his remarkable arm strength and defensive prowess. His skills have been honed under the watchful eye of graduate catcher Parker Haskin, whose mentorship is fueling Stevenson's potential.

Molding the Future Stars

Senior pitcher Jake Knapp has voiced his excitement over Stevenson's potential, further highlighting the anticipation surrounding the team's prospects. This excitement extends to the group of first-year pitchers, including right-handers Jason DeCaro and Boston Flannery, and lefty Folger Boaz. Their fastball speeds are nothing short of impressive, and they are expected to play a significant role in strengthening the bullpen.

To aid in the development of these rookie pitchers, the team now has access to a new pitching lab. Equipped with advanced technology, this lab allows for in-depth analysis of player metrics. Yet, despite this technological advantage, Coach Forbes insists that it's the in-game experience that will be the ultimate test for these budding pitchers.

A New Phase of Infield Dynamics

The infield is set to see some significant changes, with senior transfer Alex Madera stepping into the role of shortstop. Other positions remain up for grabs, suggesting a healthy level of competition within the team. On the outfield, junior centerfielder Vance Honeycutt, who was crowned last season's ACC Defensive Player of the Year, is on track to return following a back injury. This could be Honeycutt's final year with the team, and he is determined to make it count.

Orienting the Team's Spirit

Head Coach Scott Forbes has adopted 'stay with the process' as the team's motto for the season, highlighting the importance of preparation in the face of the season's inevitable ups and downs. As the Diamond Heels gear up for their season opener against Wagner on Feb. 16, they do so with a strong team spirit and an unwavering commitment to their craft. The UNC baseball team's journey, starting with their first official practice and marked by the 15th annual First Pitch Dinner, is a story of hopeful beginnings and the promise of a thrilling season.