UNC-Asheville Triumphs over Charleston Southern in a Nail-Biting College Basketball Game

In a thrilling display of college basketball, UNC-Asheville seized victory over Charleston Southern, pulling off a gutsy 71-65 win. The game saw a distinct difference in free throw success and three-point shooting that ultimately tilted the scales in favor of UNC-Asheville.

The Battle of Baskets

Both teams demonstrated tenacity on the court, each scoring 28 total baskets. However, the spotlight fell on UNC-Asheville's Drew Pember, who led the charge with an outstanding 30 points, including five three-pointers out of nine attempts. Nicholas McMullen also provided significant support, contributing 12 points to the team's win. On the other side, Charleston Southern's R. Johnson fought hard, scoring 23 points, but the team's struggle from the three-point line, with a mere four successful attempts out of 19, was evident.

Half-Time and Beyond

The first half concluded with UNC-Asheville in the lead at 32-28, a lead they skillfully maintained until the final whistle. Rebounding was a domain where Charleston Southern shone, outperforming UNC-Asheville with 45 rebounds to 28. Charleston Southern's A'lahn Sumler stood out with nine impressive grabs.

The Winning Formula

Despite Charleston Southern's rebounding prowess, UNC-Asheville's superior shooting efficiency, particularly from beyond the arc, and a higher number of assists, with Caleb Burgess delivering five, were instrumental in their victory. The game was fairly clean in terms of fouls, with UNC-Asheville committing 16 and Charleston Southern 15, further highlighting the disciplined approach of both teams.

In the end, it was UNC-Asheville's day, their effective teamwork and shooting accuracy proving decisive in this closely contested college basketball game.