Unbanked in a Cashless World: Challenges and the Federal Reserve's Policy Shift

An estimated one billion individuals worldwide lack access to banking services, a predicament that's becoming increasingly problematic as cashless transactions become the norm, particularly in major cities like Seattle and Los Angeles. The primary barrier keeping these individuals unbanked is insufficient money to maintain minimum balance requirements, with over 40 percent admitting to this in a 2021 survey by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Other reasons include privacy concerns and a general distrust of banking institutions.

The Impact of Being Unbanked in a Cashless Society

The rise of cashless societies poses unique challenges for the unbanked and underbanked populations. The decline in cash usage, digital financial exclusion's impact on various social segments, and the hidden costs of cash are all factors that further complicate the financial situation for these individuals. Their circumstances are further exacerbated by their status—elderly, digitally unskilled, remote dwellers, vulnerable, disabled, refugees, and immigrants—who are largely dependent on cash, thereby deepening the social divide and inequality.

Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) as a Potential Solution

Government-led Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) are emerging as a potential solution to reduce cash usage and promote financial inclusion. For instance, India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Brazil's Pix have shown promise in addressing this issue. However, these solutions also highlight the importance of addressing other related issues such as gender equality, consumer protection, and traditional credit scoring.

The Federal Reserve's Shift in Operational Model

Simultaneously, the Federal Reserve is undergoing a significant shift in its operational model. Following the collapse of several regional banks, the Federal Reserve is transforming its 'discount window' lending program from an emergency facility to a standard procedure. However, the decision to keep the details of such loans private has raised concerns about market transparency and the potential for fraud, as both the public and investors have historically had access to this information.