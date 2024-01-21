Unannounced Sweep Displaces Homeless Encampment in Downtown Hilo

In the heart of Downtown Hilo, a cleanup operation, colloquially termed a 'sweep', took place at the Mo'oheau Bus Terminal area. This location, recently marred by a fatal altercation at a homeless encampment, became the focus of the Hawai'i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR). The DLNR, in conjunction with the County of Hawai'i, executed the sweep, although neither party made a public announcement.

Relocation and Displacement

HOPE Services Hawai'i, a non-profit outreach organization, was privy to the impending sweep. Informed a mere two days prior, the organization pivoted its resources to aid the affected homeless individuals. A Notice To Vacate was issued, insisting the occupants vacate the area by noon on January 18th. HOPE Services sprang into action, facilitating the relocation of 10 individuals into shelters. The Hawai'i Police Department offered to store personal belongings for a 30-day period—an offer that was uniformly declined. As a result, items that remained at the site were discarded.

Critics of the Sweep

HOPE Services, however, voiced criticism of the sweep. The organization argued that such actions displace people, endangering them by severing ties with their community and possessions. The organization refrained from commenting on specific recent incidents involving the homeless community in Hilo, citing the personal and complex nature of these situations.

A Broader Perspective

The sweep was part of a larger operation by Hawaii County and the state to address a homeless encampment at Russell Carroll Mo'oheau County Park. Several entities, including the county Parks and Recreation, police, the county Office of Housing and Community Development, and the DLNR, collaborated in this endeavor. The objective was to address mounting complaints pertaining to illegal activities, drug use, and safety concerns along the Bayfront Trails. Despite objections to the term 'homeless sweep,' the operation led to the removal of 4 tons of rubbish and the displacement of several homeless individuals.