Unaffordable Cars: Challenging America's Historic Romance with Automobiles

For over a century, the United States has harbored a deep-rooted kinship with the automobile. Cars have long been emblematic of freedom, independence, and the American spirit. However, this long-standing relationship faces a significant challenge in 2024, as car ownership becomes increasingly unaffordable for millions of Americans. This shift in affordability marks a critical juncture in the nation's historical adoration for cars, potentially signaling a transformation in transportation habits and societal norms.

Surging Costs and Shrinking Affordability

The impact of the Covid pandemic on the global supply chain has led to a surge in the cost of car ownership. In the wake of assembly line shutdowns and semiconductor shortages, the average sticker price for a new car in December reached $48,759, about 30% higher than in January 2019. Consequently, the average monthly payment for a new car is now a record $788. The overall cost of owning and operating a new car in 2023 was $12,182, up roughly 14% from 2022. The strain on the supply chain, coupled with high loan interest rates, has made car ownership increasingly burdensome for many Americans.

The Slow Recovery and the Advent of Electric Vehicles

Even as supply chain issues and semiconductor shortages that crippled car manufacturing have subsided, car companies have been slow to replenish their inventories. The Federal Reserve, however, expects to lower interest rates in 2024, which could ease the financial pressure of car ownership. Amidst these financial dynamics, electric vehicles (EVs) have gained a foothold in the U.S. market. Despite their higher upfront cost, proponents argue that lower fuel and maintenance costs make EVs more affordable in the long run. A study by the University of Michigan's Center for Sustainable Systems, however, found that the affordability of EVs depends on their size, range, and break-even time.

A Potential Setback for Electric Vehicles

Despite the rising popularity of EVs, consumer demand for these vehicles is on a downward trend in the U.S., with only 6% of consumers expressing a preference for an EV for their next vehicle. Hertz's ambitious plan to purchase 100,000 Teslas and other EVs has not panned out as expected, and the company is now selling 20,000 EVs due to lack of customer demand. This underscores the risks of corporate groupthink and highlights the challenges in shifting societal norms and habits.

As car ownership becomes increasingly unaffordable, the United States stands at a crossroads. The ramifications of this shift could reverberate across the automobile industry, urban planning, environmental policies, and the very fabric of American life. The story of America's love affair with cars is entering a new chapter, and only time will tell how this relationship evolves.