UMLAUF Sculpture Garden & Museum Unveils Family Day and Fundraisers: Art, Community, and Education

The UMLAUF Sculpture Garden & Museum in Austin is gearing up for a series of engaging events that promise to blend artistic exploration with community involvement and educational outreach. Among the highlights are the upcoming Family Day on March 10th, themed 'Art in Bloom', and the 25th annual Garden Party fundraiser set for April 18th, alongside participation in the city-wide Amplify Austin fundraising event. These initiatives underscore UMLAUF's commitment to making art accessible to families while supporting its educational programs.

Engaging Families with Art in Bloom

March's Family Day at UMLAUF is not just another event; it's a doorway to the world of art for families and individuals across Austin, offering free admission and a range of activities designed to inspire creativity and appreciation for sculpture and nature. Rachel Aquino and Jesus Garcia, speaking on behalf of UMLAUF, emphasized the day's focus on community partnership with the Herbal Action Project, aiming to merge artistic expression with the natural beauty and benefits of herbs. This event is part of UMLAUF's broader mission to provide an inclusive, educational environment that bridges art and the community.

Garden Party: Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence

The UMLAUF Garden Party stands as a testament to the museum's enduring appeal and its pivotal role in Austin's cultural landscape. Marking its 25th anniversary, the event dubbed 'An Austin Gem', promises an unforgettable evening of fine dining, music, and philanthropy. With 25 top Austin restaurants participating, attendees will have the opportunity to sample exquisite culinary creations, enjoy the melodious tunes of the Nash Hernandez Orchestra, and partake in both live and silent auctions. The Garden Party is not only a celebration but a crucial fundraiser that supports UMLAUF's operations, including its after-school program, Shaping Space, which extends arts education to underserved communities.

Amplify Austin: A Call to Support Art Education

In the spirit of community support and engagement, UMLAUF is also participating in Amplify Austin, aiming to raise over $10,000 to fund its Shaping Space after-school outreach education program. This initiative sends teaching artists to Title 1 elementary schools across Austin, providing children with opportunities to explore and express themselves through art. The museum's call to action encourages donations of any size, highlighting the impact of community contributions on sustaining UMLAUF as a vital cultural and educational hub in Austin.

As these events unfold, UMLAUF Sculpture Garden & Museum continues to weave a tapestry of artistic and educational engagement that enriches the Austin community. Through initiatives like Family Day, the Garden Party, and Amplify Austin, UMLAUF not only showcases the transformative power of art but also reinforces its role as a beacon of cultural enrichment and education in the city. As we look forward to these events, it's clear that UMLAUF's commitment to art, community, and education remains as vibrant and impactful as ever.