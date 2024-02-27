UMG Nashville Launches Sing Me Back Home Productions, Expands Into Film and TV

Universal Music Group Nashville has announced the inception of Sing Me Back Home Productions, a new division dedicated to producing film and television content that explores the rich narratives of country music. Under the leadership of UMG Nashville chair/CEO Cindy Mabe and senior vice president Dawn Gates, the division aims to delve into the genre's storytelling tradition through documentaries, scripted and unscripted TV series, feature films, and short-form content. This move signifies a strategic expansion to leverage country music's cultural impact and storytelling heritage.

Forging New Paths in Entertainment

Sing Me Back Home Productions is set to offer a fresh perspective on the stories behind country music, highlighting the genre's unique ability to convey deep and relatable human experiences. The division's collaboration with ITV America's Thinkfactory Media on a docuseries about The War and Treaty, a Grammy-nominated duo, exemplifies its commitment to bringing compelling stories to a broader audience. Additionally, the documentary 'Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive', which has garnered significant acclaim, showcases the division's capacity to produce culturally impactful content.

Expanding the Legacy of Country Music

The initiative by UMG Nashville not only aims to celebrate the legends of country music like Merle Haggard but also seeks to introduce the stories of emerging talents to global audiences. By focusing on a variety of content forms, Sing Me Back Home Productions intends to connect with viewers beyond traditional music consumption methods, ensuring the enduring legacy and relevance of country music in today's entertainment landscape.

Strategic Collaborations and Future Projects

With strategic partnerships and a focus on storytelling, Sing Me Back Home Productions is poised to create a significant impact on how country music is experienced worldwide. The division's future projects promise to offer insightful looks into the lives and stories of country music artists, further solidifying UMG Nashville's role in the entertainment industry. As country music continues to evolve, Sing Me Back Home Productions will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping its narrative and reach.