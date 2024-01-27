UMBC Retrievers Break Losing Streak with Victory Over N.J. Tech Highlanders

In a thrilling basketball duel, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) Retrievers have retained their halftime lead against the New Jersey Institute of Technology (N.J. Tech) Highlanders, concluding the game with a solid 72-61 victory. The match, part of the America East Conference, took place at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lead Players & Performance

Alejandra Zuniga stood out as the top player of the match, scoring an impressive 18 points. She was closely followed by Trinity Williams and Lyzi Litwinko, who each contributed 15 points to the Retrievers' victory. The game also saw notable performances from Anthony Valentine and Dion Brown for UMBC, and Tariq Francis and Mekhi Gray for N.J. Tech.

Impact on Team Standings

This victory breaks UMBC's four-game losing streak, improving their overall record to 7-12 and their standing in the America East to 3-4. Conversely, N.J. Tech, still seeking their first win in America East play, has moved to an overall 8-12 record. The Highlanders are currently 0-6 in conference matchups and have a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Series History & Future Outlook

The historical series between the two teams shows UMBC winning five out of the last eight matchups against N.J. Tech. In their last 10 games, UMBC has averaged 72.8 points, while NJIT has averaged 70.7 points. Following this victory, the Retrievers are looking forward to their upcoming games with renewed confidence, while the Highlanders will be aiming to break their streak of losses and improve their overall performance.