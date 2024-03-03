UMass Amherst Rings in Tibetan New Year: Year of the Wood Dragon Celebrated Amid Cultural Preservation Efforts

AMHERST, Mass. -- UMass Amherst campus center buzzed with excitement as students and the local Tibetan community gathered to celebrate the Tibetan New Year, known as Losar, marking the advent of the "Year of the Wood Dragon." The festivity, held on Sunday afternoon, was not just a cultural showcase but also an assertion of identity amidst ongoing political struggles for Tibet’s sovereignty. With the presence of influential figures, including Congressman Jim McGovern, the event underscored a significant message of resilience and hope for Tibetans worldwide.

Festive attire, traditional Tibetan music, and dance set the tone for an event that was as much a celebration of the Tibetan New Year as it was a platform for cultural expression and political advocacy. Tenzi Sharchung of Students for Free Tibet at UMass Amherst emphasized the importance of reflection on the past year, shedding the negatives, and looking forward with optimism. Meanwhile, Tenzi Yangzom, a Graduate Student at UMass Amherst, highlighted the dual nature of the celebration - a joyous gathering tinged with the acknowledgment of Tibet's ongoing political challenges, particularly the issue of sovereignty.

The event was further dignified by Congressman Jim McGovern's participation, who spoke about his recent legislative efforts, particularly the passing of H.R. 533 "Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Conflict Act." McGovern’s speech highlighted the U.S. stance against the Chinese government's attempts to assimilate Tibetan culture and erase its traditions, underscoring the significance of Losar as an act of cultural preservation. The legislation refutes the claim that Tibet has been part of China since ancient times, marking a crucial step in the Tibetan struggle for recognition and autonomy.

The Losar celebration at UMass Amherst serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience of the Tibetan spirit. Despite the political turmoil and the Chinese government's efforts to dilute Tibetan culture, events like these demonstrate the community's determination to keep their heritage vibrant and recognized on the global stage. Congressman McGovern’s involvement sends a robust message of support and solidarity with the Tibetan cause, echoing through the halls of UMass Amherst and beyond.

As the Year of the Wood Dragon dawns, the Tibetan community at UMass Amherst and their allies stand united in their quest for sovereignty and the preservation of their rich cultural heritage. This year’s Losar celebration goes beyond tradition, symbolizing hope, resilience, and the unwavering spirit of a community determined to maintain its identity against all odds.