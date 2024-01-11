en English
Agriculture

UMaine Extension to host ‘Backyard Maple Sugaring’ Workshop

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
UMaine Extension to host ‘Backyard Maple Sugaring’ Workshop

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is set to host an immersive ‘Backyard Maple Sugaring’ workshop on February 3, targeting both newcomers and aficionados in the art of maple syrup production. The event, divided into two sessions, will take place at Standish Town Hall from 9-11:30 a.m. and subsequently at Dunn Family Maple from 12:30-3 p.m. A snow date has been reserved for February 17, ensuring the smooth conduct of the event.

Unraveling the Secrets of Maple Syrup Production

Participants of the workshop will delve into various facets of syrup production, including the identification and tapping of apt trees, sap collection, and boiling. The event will also shed light on syrup filtering, grading, and canning procedures. Notably, the workshop will provide insights into the setup and maintenance of a sap collection system that leverages tubing technology.

Industry Experts at the Helm

The workshop will be spearheaded by esteemed industry professionals. UMaine Extension maple industry educator Jason Lilley, Richard Morrill of Nash Valley Farm, and Scott Dunn from Dunn Family Maple are set to share their profound knowledge and experiences with attendees. The insights and practical knowledge imparted by these experts are expected to significantly enrich the learning experience.

Registration Details

Given the limited availability of seats, pre-registration is compulsory. The fee is set at $18 per person, inclusive of a comprehensive textbook on maple syrup production. The Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association is not only sponsoring the event but also co-teaching the program, thereby marking its active engagement in promoting and nurturing the maple syrup industry in the region.

Agriculture Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

