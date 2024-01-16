UMA Welcomes New Trustees; Bryant University Appoints First Female Board Chair

In a landmark announcement, Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a non-profit establishment dedicated to healthcare education, broadcasted the induction of Ms. Karen Jones and Dr. Shelley Wells Collins into its Board of Trustees. UMA President, Thomas Rametta, showed immense faith in their expertise spanning technology, healthcare, and education. He asserted that their wisdom would be instrumental in fulfilling UMA's mission of assisting its 14,000+ present learners.

Board Members' Proficiency and Achievements

Ms. Karen Jones brings to the table a rich background in marketing and technology innovation. She serves as the EVP and CMO of Ryder System, Inc., and also presides over Ryder's corporate venture capital fund, RyderVentures. Her exemplary leadership in supply chain management has won her accolades including the prestigious 2022 'Women in Supply Chain' award.

Dr. Shelley Wells Collins, a distinguished professor of pediatrics and Senior Associate Dean at the University of Florida College of Medicine, carries an impressive legacy in medical education. In 2023, she was honored for her advocacy and contributions to education.

UMA: Three Decades of Quality Education

This year, UMA is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The institution offers hands-on learning and online interactive programs. It also extends comprehensive support services like academic coaching, interview and resume preparation, and job search assistance. The goal is to equip learners for the escalating requirements of the healthcare industry. UMA has a formidable network of over 85,000 alumni. The institution is accredited by the ABHES and provides certified continuing medical education to healthcare professionals across the U.S.

Leadership Change at Bryant University

In another significant development, Bryant University announced that D. Ellen Wilson '79 will succeed David Beirne '85 as the Chair of the Board of Trustees. Wilson, having an illustrious career in the financial services and healthcare sectors, has been a part of Bryant's board since 2019. She is the first woman to assume the role of board chair in the university's 160-year history. Beirne's leadership saw Bryant University experience a surge in enrollment and reputation. Wilson's collaborative leadership approach is anticipated to further steer the university through the Vision 2030 strategic plan. Her tenure will commence in May 2024 at the annual board meeting, while Beirne will continue his association with the board of trustees.