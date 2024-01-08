Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Releases Revenue Projections for 2023 and 2024

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has released its revenue projections for the fiscal years 2023 and 2024, indicating a slightly conservative estimate for 2023 compared to analyst forecasts and a more aligned prediction for 2024. The biopharmaceutical company anticipates its total revenue for 2023 to fall between $430 million and $435 million, marginally less than the $435.9 million projected by Thomson Reuters analysts. Conversely, the company’s 2024 projection of $500 million to $530 million aligns closely with analysts’ expectations of $523.86 million.

2023 Revenue Breakdown

Ultragenyx’s 2023 revenue estimate includes a sum of $325 million to $330 million from Crysvita® sales and $70 million to $71 million from Dojolvi® sales. While the overall revenue projection falls slightly short of analyst expectations, it nonetheless signals a robust financial performance. As of December 31, 2023, Ultragenyx reported cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments totaling approximately $776 million.

Significant Cash Expenditures and 2024 Projections

Ultragenyx’s significant cash expenditures in 2023 included the completion of a gene therapy manufacturing facility, a considerable contribution to the company’s operational infrastructure. Looking ahead, the company projects a roughly 20% increase in revenue for 2024, with Crysvita revenue expected to range between $375 million and $400 million and Dojolvi revenue projected between $75 million and $80 million. Additionally, Ultragenyx anticipates its net cash usage in 2024 to be less than $400 million, reflecting its continued focus on key pipeline value drivers.

Future Clinical Milestones

Ultragenyx also announced several important clinical milestones expected in 2024 that could contribute to its revenue growth. These include the completion of enrolment in Phase 3 studies and data updates from various pivotal studies. This active pipeline indicates a promising future for the company, with potential for significant advancements in gene therapy that could translate into substantial revenue growth.