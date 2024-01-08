en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Releases Revenue Projections for 2023 and 2024

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Releases Revenue Projections for 2023 and 2024

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has released its revenue projections for the fiscal years 2023 and 2024, indicating a slightly conservative estimate for 2023 compared to analyst forecasts and a more aligned prediction for 2024. The biopharmaceutical company anticipates its total revenue for 2023 to fall between $430 million and $435 million, marginally less than the $435.9 million projected by Thomson Reuters analysts. Conversely, the company’s 2024 projection of $500 million to $530 million aligns closely with analysts’ expectations of $523.86 million.

2023 Revenue Breakdown

Ultragenyx’s 2023 revenue estimate includes a sum of $325 million to $330 million from Crysvita® sales and $70 million to $71 million from Dojolvi® sales. While the overall revenue projection falls slightly short of analyst expectations, it nonetheless signals a robust financial performance. As of December 31, 2023, Ultragenyx reported cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments totaling approximately $776 million.

Significant Cash Expenditures and 2024 Projections

Ultragenyx’s significant cash expenditures in 2023 included the completion of a gene therapy manufacturing facility, a considerable contribution to the company’s operational infrastructure. Looking ahead, the company projects a roughly 20% increase in revenue for 2024, with Crysvita revenue expected to range between $375 million and $400 million and Dojolvi revenue projected between $75 million and $80 million. Additionally, Ultragenyx anticipates its net cash usage in 2024 to be less than $400 million, reflecting its continued focus on key pipeline value drivers.

Future Clinical Milestones

Ultragenyx also announced several important clinical milestones expected in 2024 that could contribute to its revenue growth. These include the completion of enrolment in Phase 3 studies and data updates from various pivotal studies. This active pipeline indicates a promising future for the company, with potential for significant advancements in gene therapy that could translate into substantial revenue growth.

0
Business United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Global Sodium Malate Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Forecast 2024-2032
A comprehensive research report by Report Ocean offers meticulous insights into the global Sodium Malate market, forecasting a detailed analysis from 2024 to 2032. Sodium Malate, a sodium salt procured from malic acid, sources its origin from natural resources like unripe apples. This potent ingredient is predominantly utilized as a flavoring agent and acidity regulator
Global Sodium Malate Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Forecast 2024-2032
Adani's ACC Limited Acquires Asian Concretes and Cements to Bolster Market Presence
5 mins ago
Adani's ACC Limited Acquires Asian Concretes and Cements to Bolster Market Presence
South Korean Financial Giants Showcase AI Innovations at CES 2024
6 mins ago
South Korean Financial Giants Showcase AI Innovations at CES 2024
Indian Esports Companies Consider Salary Cap to Curb Player Poaching
4 mins ago
Indian Esports Companies Consider Salary Cap to Curb Player Poaching
Technical Enzymes Market Set for Remarkable Growth by 2032
5 mins ago
Technical Enzymes Market Set for Remarkable Growth by 2032
Jigawa Internal Revenue Services Bolsters Road Tax Collection with New Enforcement Teams
5 mins ago
Jigawa Internal Revenue Services Bolsters Road Tax Collection with New Enforcement Teams
Latest Headlines
World News
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
2 mins
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
2 mins
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
2 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
3 mins
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
3 mins
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
3 mins
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons in High-Scoring Encounter
3 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons in High-Scoring Encounter
WWE Stars Amp Up for Royal Rumble: WrestleMania 40 Speculations Intensify
3 mins
WWE Stars Amp Up for Royal Rumble: WrestleMania 40 Speculations Intensify
Memphis Grizzlies Triumph Over Phoenix Suns in High-Scoring NBA Encounter
3 mins
Memphis Grizzlies Triumph Over Phoenix Suns in High-Scoring NBA Encounter
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
42 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app