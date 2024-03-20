Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Women in NY Strike Against Marital Chains, Echoing Ancient Greek Protest

In a striking parallel to the ancient Greek play "Lysistrata", ultra-Orthodox Jewish women in Kiryas Joel, New York, have initiated a sex strike to protest against the religious system that shackles them to unwanted marriages. Spearheaded by Adina Sash, this modern-day revolt aims to pressure husbands into facilitating religious divorces, known as gets, by refusing intimate relations, especially on Friday nights, a time considered sacred for such unions.

Historical Echoes, Modern Struggles

The protest mirrors the storyline of "Lysistrata", where women withhold sex to end war, but these women are fighting a different battle: freedom from 'chained' marriages. Under Jewish law, a divorce is not finalized until a husband grants his wife a get, a situation that has led to abuse and coercion. In Kiryas Joel, a community where internet use is restricted and women's rights are severely limited, this strike represents a bold and desperate cry for autonomy and justice.

The Faces Behind the Fight

At the heart of this struggle is Malky Berkowitz, a 29-year-old woman who has been denied a get for four years by her husband, Volvy, despite petitions from religious authorities. Her story, emblematic of the plight of countless agunot ('chained' women), highlights the systemic issues within the religious legal framework that allow men to leverage divorce for control and extortion. The strike, though controversial, has garnered support and participation from hundreds of women within the insular community.

A Global Issue, Local Action

While the United Kingdom has criminalized get-refusal as 'coercive', progress in the United States has been slower. Advocates have faced opposition from both criminal-justice reformers and recalcitrant husbands exploiting legal loopholes. This has left women like Berkowitz and her supporters to find creative, albeit radical, solutions to their predicament. The strike has sparked significant debate within the community, with some rabbis condemning the action as against Jewish law, while others see it as a necessary step towards reform.

As this protest unfolds, it challenges not only the immediate injustices faced by these women but also prompts a broader reflection on the intersection of religion, law, and gender rights. Whether this will lead to a 'peace deal' for aggrieved wives like Berkowitz before the Sabbath or incite further feminist action remains to be seen. However, it undoubtedly marks a significant moment in the ongoing struggle for women's autonomy and rights within conservative religious communities.