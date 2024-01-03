Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. to Attend the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), a leading supplier and developer of critical components and subsystems for the semiconductor industry, has announced that its management will be attending the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 17, 2024, for one-on-one meetings. The high-profile event, which serves as a platform for the exchange of ideas and trends in the industry, will see the participation of several significant players in the sector.

UCTT’s Integrated Solutions for the Semiconductor Industry

The company, based in Hayward, California, is known for its integrated outsourced solutions for major subassemblies, emphasizing ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services. With a focus on design-to-delivery cycle time optimization, manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing, UCTT’s Products division is a crucial contributor to the semiconductor manufacturing and design process.

UCTT’s Services Division: Ensuring Purity and Precision

Beyond its products, UCTT is recognized for its Services Division, providing tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, along with micro-contamination analytical services. This comprehensive suite of services ensures the delivery of high-quality, uncontaminated components critical for the efficient and effective operation of semiconductors.

UCTT: A Significant Player in the Semiconductor Industry

As a member of Nasdaq, Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. continues to be a significant player in the semiconductor industry. By offering a range of integrated services and solutions, the company plays a vital role in enhancing the design and manufacturing process in the sector. The participation of its management in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference is anticipated to further solidify its position, fostering growth and innovation in the industry.