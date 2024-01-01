Ukraine’s Dilemma Amid Dwindling Missile Supplies: Whom to Protect?

As the tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate, Ukraine faces a severe challenge: deciding which targets to shield from aerial assaults. This dilemma comes against the backdrop of dwindling missile supplies from a crucial ally, the United States.

The diminishing aid is a consequence of ongoing political debates within the United States, with some Republican lawmakers clashing with President Joe Biden’s administration over a new aid package for Ukraine. These internal disputes occur amid increasing military pressure from Russia, with Ukrainian cities in their crosshairs.

A Rising Tide of Violence

Russia’s recent drone and missile assaults on Ukrainian military sites in Kyiv and Kharkiv have left at least 22 people injured and inflicted significant damage on residential buildings, a hotel, and cafes. The Ukrainian Air Force managed to destroy 21 out of 49 Russian attack drones, but the onslaught continues. The military pressure from Russia intensifies as it retaliates for an attack in Belgorod, Russia, which resulted in significant casualties.

Ukraine’s Dwindling Defenses

The United States’ last batch of military aid, amounting to $250 million, was dispatched on December 27, including air defense missiles. However, as these resources deplete, Ukraine’s ability to repel Putin’s winter bombing campaign diminishes. The Pentagon is urging Congress to approve a $61 billion supplemental funding request to continue aid. Without this, Ukraine might have to choose its defense targets selectively, a grim prospect that could have grave strategic and humanitarian implications.

International Aid: A Beacon of Hope?

The United States and the European Union have been the primary providers of military, financial, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In total, 41 countries are coordinating military aid donations through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, with the United States alone pledging about $45 billion in arms and military aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. However, with the increasing ‘fatigue’ in Western countries over the prolonged conflict, the future of this international support remains uncertain.

The Stakes of A New Year

On New Year’s Day, a drone attack on the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa resulted in at least one casualty, with 90 drone attacks across Ukraine alleged. The Ukrainian Air Force claimed to have destroyed 87 of these drones, emphasizing the strained state of their defenses. As 2024 unfolds, the future of Ukraine’s defense hangs in the balance, with the potential consequences of the ongoing conflict casting long shadows.