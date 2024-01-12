en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Ukraine’s Cry for Help: A-10 Attack Aircraft and Advanced Helicopters Needed

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Ukraine’s Cry for Help: A-10 Attack Aircraft and Advanced Helicopters Needed

In a candid interview with Reuters, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Ground Forces Commander of Ukraine, highlighted an urgent need for additional military support, specifically seeking the deployment of US A-10 attack aircraft and other advanced helicopters to buttress infantry in combat operations. Syrskyi’s call underscores the deepening complexities of the conflict in Ukraine and the escalating need for sophisticated weaponry.

Why the A-10 Holds the Key

Colonel-General Syrskyi emphasized the A-10’s reliability and its impressive record in multiple wars. The A-10 Thunderbolt, fondly known as the Warthog, is a subsonic attack aircraft that has been in service since the 1970s. With an extensive arsenal for destroying land targets, it is particularly adept at targeting tanks and artillery, thus providing decisive support to ground troops.

Helicopters: The Eye in the Sky

Beyond the A-10, Syrskyi also emphasized the potential importance of attack helicopters such as the AH-64 Apache, AH-1 Super Cobra, and UH-60 Black Hawk in supporting combat efforts. These attack helicopters, renowned for their firepower and versatility, could prove invaluable in the dynamic battlefield environments.

Long-Range Solutions

Syrskyi further pointed out the need for aircraft capable of launching long-range cruise missiles. Such a capability would not only extend the reach of Ukraine’s defenses but also provide a powerful deterrent against enemy forces. The statement reflects the evolving dynamics of modern warfare and highlights the urgency of adapting to these new realities.

In light of continued conflict, Ukraine’s call for additional military support underlines the profound challenges facing its armed forces. As the war persists, the quest for advanced weaponry continues, with the hope of achieving a decisive breakthrough. Amidst the echoes of war cries, the resilience and determination of Ukraine’s ground forces resonate, encapsulating the human element that lies at the heart of this story.

0
Military Ukraine United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
20 mins ago
Canada's Non-Combat Role in Strikes Against Houthi Positions Revealed
As international tensions mount in the wake of the U.S.-led strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, Canada’s role in the unfolding crisis has emerged. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed that while Canada lacks the military assets in the region to directly participate in the strikes, the nation has contributed to the mission in a
Canada's Non-Combat Role in Strikes Against Houthi Positions Revealed
Gen. Wayne Eyre to Retire: A Look at His Distinguished Career in the Canadian Armed Forces
38 mins ago
Gen. Wayne Eyre to Retire: A Look at His Distinguished Career in the Canadian Armed Forces
US and UK Conduct Military Strikes in Yemen After Red Sea Attacks
48 mins ago
US and UK Conduct Military Strikes in Yemen After Red Sea Attacks
Sven-Goran Eriksson's Heartbreaking Revelation on 'Friday Night with Niall Paterson'
21 mins ago
Sven-Goran Eriksson's Heartbreaking Revelation on 'Friday Night with Niall Paterson'
US and UK Showcase Military Prowess in Precision Strikes against Houthi Rebels
24 mins ago
US and UK Showcase Military Prowess in Precision Strikes against Houthi Rebels
Unexploded WWII Sea Mine Retrieved by Fishing Vessel Near Looe Harbour
25 mins ago
Unexploded WWII Sea Mine Retrieved by Fishing Vessel Near Looe Harbour
Latest Headlines
World News
Liberal Democrats Demand Retrospective Vote on UK's Yemen Air Strikes
18 seconds
Liberal Democrats Demand Retrospective Vote on UK's Yemen Air Strikes
Curtis Fleming Joins Charlton Athletic: A Strategic Move Towards Success
2 mins
Curtis Fleming Joins Charlton Athletic: A Strategic Move Towards Success
Nashville Mayor Appoints Michael Briggs as Director of Transportation Planning Ahead of Transit Funding Decision
2 mins
Nashville Mayor Appoints Michael Briggs as Director of Transportation Planning Ahead of Transit Funding Decision
Loveland City Manager to Resign Amid Controversies: A Look at the Implications
3 mins
Loveland City Manager to Resign Amid Controversies: A Look at the Implications
Kalen DeBoer in Advanced Talks to Lead Alabama's Football Program
3 mins
Kalen DeBoer in Advanced Talks to Lead Alabama's Football Program
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
5 mins
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
6 mins
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
6 mins
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
8 mins
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app