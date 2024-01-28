Ukiah's Historic Palace Hotel Faces Uncertain Future Amid Demolition Plans

The fate of a 19th-century landmark, the Palace Hotel, in Ukiah, is hanging in the balance. A potential $6.6 million state grant aimed at the assessment and cleanup of underground contamination at the site threatens its standing. If approved, this grant would be a significant step for the Guidiville Rancheria tribe and its partners to take over the property from current owner Jitu Ishwar.

The Potential Future of the Palace

The tribe has grand plans for the Palace Hotel site. A six-story boutique hotel, retail outlets, housing, and office complex are on the drawing board. Notably, the tribe has expressed that a gambling casino, often associated with tribal land developments, is not part of the plan.

A Clash of Preservation and Progress

Local preservationists have come forward with sharp criticisms of the city's handling of the Palace Hotel's future. The city officials stand accused of bypassing regulatory processes and hastily declaring the building a public safety risk to expedite its demolition. Advocates for preservation argue that the Palace Hotel could be rehabilitated, pointing to successful restorations of other historic structures as evidence.

The City's Stance and Ongoing Controversy

The City Council's waiver of statutory review requirements has stirred controversy. Critics argue a lack of transparency regarding the investor group adds to the contentious atmosphere. At present, the city is awaiting the outcome of the state grant application, while the state Office of Historic Preservation is reviewing concerns raised by local residents.

The tug-of-war over the Palace Hotel's future continues. With the scales evenly balanced between preservation and redevelopment, the landmark's fate remains uncertain.