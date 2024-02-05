Ukiah Library and River Oak Charter School Host 'A Gathering of Hearts' Event

In a heartening display of community collaboration, the Ukiah Branch Library, in conjunction with River Oak Charter School, is set to host a family-centric event titled 'A Gathering of Hearts' on Saturday, February 10, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The event will be held in the inviting ambience of the Children's Room at the Ukiah Branch Library, a cornerstone of the community, located at 105 N. Main St.

A Family Affair

The event promises an engaging roster of activities designed to captivate children and their families. From the magic of storytime to the camaraderie of a circle game, from the enchanting world of puppet play to the creative outlet of crafts, the gathering offers diverse experiences. Adding to the festive atmosphere, fruit snacks will be provided, ensuring the event is as delicious as it is delightful.

Community Embrace

True to its spirit, 'A Gathering of Hearts' is an open invitation to everyone in the community. While there is no cost to participate, the event does stipulate that children must be under the supervision of an adult, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all.

Unified Support

The event is brought to life by the joint efforts of the Mendocino County Library, Ukiah Valley Friends of the Library, and River Oak Charter School. This unified support underlines the commitment of these organizations to foster a vibrant and inclusive community.

For those eager to partake in this celebration of community and family, or those seeking further information, the library has extended the offer to get in touch with the Children's Librarian.