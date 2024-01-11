en English
Business

UiPath Board Welcomes Rob Enslin and June Yang, Enslin to Become CEO

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
UiPath Board Welcomes Rob Enslin and June Yang, Enslin to Become CEO

Enterprise automation software giant, UiPath, has announced a significant restructuring of its Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2024. The company is appointing two new members, Rob Enslin and June Yang, bringing a wealth of industry experience to the table. In addition to his board duties, Enslin will also assume the role of CEO, a testament to his leadership acumen.

Rob Enslin: A Proven Leader

Enslin, who has been serving as the Co-CEO of UiPath since April 2022, will take on the solo role of CEO starting February 1, 2024. His prior experience includes key leadership positions at global tech giants Google Cloud and SAP. His strong track record in driving long-term value creation positions him well for this pivotal role at UiPath.

June Yang: A Tech Visionary

The second addition, June Yang, is a seasoned executive with a deep knowledge and understanding of AI, cloud, and technology. Her career includes significant roles at Google Cloud, VMware, and Oracle. Beyond her corporate roles, Yang serves on the boards of other respected organizations, including SRS Distribution and Cradles to Crayons. Her unique perspective will undoubtedly provide valuable insights to the UiPath board.

Acknowledging The Value of Expertise

The Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO of UiPath, Daniel Dines, has lauded the appointments of Enslin and Yang. Emphasizing the value of their expertise, Dines believes they will bring a fresh and dynamic perspective to the board, aiding the company’s ongoing mission of revolutionizing industries with AI-powered automation. Both Enslin and Yang have expressed their enthusiasm for contributing to this mission, with Yang specifically highlighting her eagerness to drive long-term shareholder value.

Business United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

