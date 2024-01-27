UH Swimming and Diving Team Face Mixed Results in Doubleheader Against Rice and Miami

The University of Houston's (UH) swimming and diving team displayed an impressive performance at a doubleheader against the Rice Owls and the Miami Hurricanes, ending in a split decision. In a remarkable show of talent, the Cougars overpowered Rice with a decisive 203-91 victory. However, their prowess was not enough to outperform Miami, with the final tally reading 165-129 in favor of the Hurricanes.

Record-Breaking Performance

Eden Humphrey, a sophomore at UH, made waves by shattering two program records. She outpaced her competition in the 1650-yard and 1000-yard freestyle events, setting new benchmarks. Humphrey's exceptional performance didn't end there; she also claimed the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle.

Stellar Performances

In addition to Humphrey's record-breaking feats, other team members also stood out. Junior Henrietta Fangli emerged victorious in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke events, cementing her standing. In the 200-yard butterfly event, sophomore Alondra Ortiz and senior Abby Jackson demonstrated their strength. Ortiz clinched first place, while Jackson secured a respectable third position.

Diving Team's Outstanding Results

UH's diving team, too, had an impressive day. Senior Hedda Grelz dominated both the one-meter and three-meter diving events, clinching the first position in both. Freshman Michelle McLeod and senior Emilia Waters weren't far behind, finishing second and third respectively in the same categories. These individual and collective triumphs played a significant part in the mixed results of the day's competition at the CRWC Natatorium.