UGE International Ltd. Powers Up Three New Solar Projects

UGE International Ltd., a front-runner in the commercial and community solar arena, has announced the successful completion and operational commencement of three new rooftop community solar projects.

These projects, collectively producing a total of 1.8MW, mark a significant step in the company’s mission to make renewable energy accessible and affordable.

Projects Across New York City and Maine

Two of the newly completed projects are situated in the bustling metropolitan area of New York City, while the third one finds its home in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. Having received the necessary Permission to Operate, these projects are now actively generating electricity and contributing to revenue generation.

Final approvals for each project to reach their Commercial Operation Date (COD) are anticipated in the forthcoming weeks. Achieving COD signifies that a project is ready for its intended use and is a significant milestone in the lifecycle of a solar project.

UGE’s Significant Growth in 2023

The year 2023 marked a period of substantial growth for UGE. By the close of the year, the company had significantly amplified its operating projects from 2.3MW at the end of 2022 to an impressive 6.6MW. This marks a staggering growth of 187%.

With a specialization in developing, owning, and operating solar and battery storage projects, UGE is steadfast in its commitment to providing clean and cost-effective energy solutions across the United States.

Half a Gigawatt of Global Experience

Boasting over 500 megawatts of project experience globally, UGE’s efforts are centered around powering a more sustainable world. The company’s goal is not limited to making renewable energy accessible, but also affordable, thereby enabling a larger section of society to benefit from clean energy solutions.

UGE, however, clarified that the exchange or its Regulation Services Provider does not accept responsibility for the content of the release. The release also includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The company does not assume any obligation to update these statements except as mandated by law.