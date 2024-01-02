UGE International Ltd. Launches Three New Rooftop Community Solar Projects

UGE International Ltd., a leader in commercial and community solar, has announced the completion and start of operations for three new rooftop community solar projects, totaling 1.8MW. These projects, two located in the metropolitan area of New York City and one in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, have begun generating both electricity and revenue.

Reaching Commercial Operation Date

The three projects have received the required Permission to Operate, with final approvals for each expected to achieve their Commercial Operation Date (COD) in the upcoming weeks. UGE has plans to reveal more details about these projects upon reaching the COD milestone.

Substantial Growth in 2023

UGE witnessed significant growth by the end of 2023, with operating projects growing from 2.3MW to 6.6MW. This marks a considerable growth of 187%. The company specializes in the development, ownership, and operation of solar and battery storage projects. Their aim is to make renewable energy more accessible and affordable to businesses and households throughout the United States.

Sale of Minority Stake in Businesses

In addition to the solar projects, UGE has closed minority sell downs of its businesses in the Dominican Republic and its AES Colón business in Panama, garnering proceeds of 338 million. The company provided transparency on the cash commissions involved in the November 2023 project development green bond transaction.

The recent announcements by UGE contain forward-looking statements regarding its future operations. These include project completion, revenue, and market conditions, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.