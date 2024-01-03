en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Uganda Loses Preferential Trade Access under AGOA over Anti-Gay Law

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Uganda Loses Preferential Trade Access under AGOA over Anti-Gay Law

Effective January 1, 2024, the United States has terminated the eligibility of Uganda, Central African Republic, Gabon, and Niger under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). This decision, formalized by a decree issued by President Joe Biden on December 29, 2023, comes in the wake of these nations failing to meet the necessary requirements for the trade agreement.

Uganda’s Anti-Gay Law Triggers Exclusion

Specifically, Uganda’s recent enactment of an anti-gay law, which imposes severe penalties such as life imprisonment or death for same-sex relations, was highlighted in an October 2023 letter by President Biden to the US Congress. The law was labeled a ‘gross violation of internationally recognized human rights’ and was a significant factor behind Uganda’s removal from Agoa.

Implications for Uganda’s Economy

The exclusion from Agoa could severely impact Uganda, with its exports to the US under the program totalling $8.2 million in the year up to June 2023, accounting for 11.5 percent of its total exports to the US. The agricultural sector, contributing over 80 percent of Uganda’s Agoa exports and employing around 72 percent of the population, is expected to bear the brunt of this decision. This could lead to substantial job losses, a decrease in foreign-exchange earnings, and underutilized local raw materials.

Comparative Trade Dynamics and Future Prospects

Compared to neighboring countries like Kenya and Tanzania, Uganda’s trade with the US is lesser. Nevertheless, the impact of losing Agoa eligibility remains substantial. Agoa is due to expire in December 2025, but whispers from US officials suggest a potential extension. If countries removed from the list demonstrate adherence to the agreement’s criteria, they may be readmitted, as evidenced by Mauritania’s recent readmission after its 2018 suspension.

Uganda now joins the ranks of Ethiopia, Guinea, Mali, Gabon, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, The Gambia, Central African Republic, Zimbabwe, and Sudan, all of which have been excluded from Agoa benefits in the past.

0
Africa Agriculture United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MultiChoice Talent Factory Graduates Class of 2023: Shaping Africa's Creative Future.

By BNN Correspondents

The EU’s Outsourcing Strategy to Manage Asylum Seekers Faces Criticism

By Olalekan Adigun

Nigeria's Central Bank Sets Ground Rules for Crypto Service Providers

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Surviving Africa's Economic Challenges: Strategies from Successful Entrepreneurs

By Nitish Verma

Liverpool's Triumph, Salah's Milestone and More in Premier League Roun ...
@Africa · 29 mins
Liverpool's Triumph, Salah's Milestone and More in Premier League Roun ...
heart comment 0
MultiChoice to Discontinue Two Channels on DStv Amid Changing Broadcasting Landscape

By Saboor Bayat

MultiChoice to Discontinue Two Channels on DStv Amid Changing Broadcasting Landscape
Peaceful Election Ushers in New Leadership for Nigeria’s Oba Community

By Safak Costu

Peaceful Election Ushers in New Leadership for Nigeria's Oba Community
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia

By Mazhar Abbas

Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
Zimbabwean Exports to China Surge, Forecast to Grow Further

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwean Exports to China Surge, Forecast to Grow Further
Latest Headlines
World News
Operation Transformation: Promoting Community Health in Moate and Kilbeggan
18 seconds
Operation Transformation: Promoting Community Health in Moate and Kilbeggan
Oman’s Royal Air Force Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation: A Testament to Humanitarian Commitment
33 seconds
Oman’s Royal Air Force Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation: A Testament to Humanitarian Commitment
YouTube Permanently Shuts Down Reem Khalil's Channel: A Blow to Freedom of Expression?
1 min
YouTube Permanently Shuts Down Reem Khalil's Channel: A Blow to Freedom of Expression?
Uvalde High School Football Team: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Tragedy
2 mins
Uvalde High School Football Team: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Tragedy
Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects
2 mins
Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects
Utah Rep. John Curtis Declares Candidacy for U.S. Senate
2 mins
Utah Rep. John Curtis Declares Candidacy for U.S. Senate
A Decade On: Revisiting Dr. Manmohan Singh's Unprecedented Press Conference
2 mins
A Decade On: Revisiting Dr. Manmohan Singh's Unprecedented Press Conference
London Knights' Winning Streak Bolstered by Young Talent
2 mins
London Knights' Winning Streak Bolstered by Young Talent
Cathedral Crusaders Secure Victory in Hockey, Sartell-St. Stephen Gymnasts Triumph
2 mins
Cathedral Crusaders Secure Victory in Hockey, Sartell-St. Stephen Gymnasts Triumph
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app