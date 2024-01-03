Uganda Loses Preferential Trade Access under AGOA over Anti-Gay Law

Effective January 1, 2024, the United States has terminated the eligibility of Uganda, Central African Republic, Gabon, and Niger under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). This decision, formalized by a decree issued by President Joe Biden on December 29, 2023, comes in the wake of these nations failing to meet the necessary requirements for the trade agreement.

Uganda’s Anti-Gay Law Triggers Exclusion

Specifically, Uganda’s recent enactment of an anti-gay law, which imposes severe penalties such as life imprisonment or death for same-sex relations, was highlighted in an October 2023 letter by President Biden to the US Congress. The law was labeled a ‘gross violation of internationally recognized human rights’ and was a significant factor behind Uganda’s removal from Agoa.

Implications for Uganda’s Economy

The exclusion from Agoa could severely impact Uganda, with its exports to the US under the program totalling $8.2 million in the year up to June 2023, accounting for 11.5 percent of its total exports to the US. The agricultural sector, contributing over 80 percent of Uganda’s Agoa exports and employing around 72 percent of the population, is expected to bear the brunt of this decision. This could lead to substantial job losses, a decrease in foreign-exchange earnings, and underutilized local raw materials.

Comparative Trade Dynamics and Future Prospects

Compared to neighboring countries like Kenya and Tanzania, Uganda’s trade with the US is lesser. Nevertheless, the impact of losing Agoa eligibility remains substantial. Agoa is due to expire in December 2025, but whispers from US officials suggest a potential extension. If countries removed from the list demonstrate adherence to the agreement’s criteria, they may be readmitted, as evidenced by Mauritania’s recent readmission after its 2018 suspension.

Uganda now joins the ranks of Ethiopia, Guinea, Mali, Gabon, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, The Gambia, Central African Republic, Zimbabwe, and Sudan, all of which have been excluded from Agoa benefits in the past.