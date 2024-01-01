en English
Science & Technology

UFOs to UAPs: U.S. Government’s Shift from Speculation to Science

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
UFOs to UAPs: U.S. Government’s Shift from Speculation to Science

Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), now termed Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), have long been a source of fascination, intrigue, and conspiracy theories. The U.S. government is actively working to shift this narrative from the realm of speculation to a more scientific approach. This transformative journey of UAPs, from the vaults of mysteries to the corridors of national security and scientific exploration, marks a significant departure from the past.

Government Initiatives and Transparency

Various U.S. government entities have initiated efforts to systematically study and understand UAPs. This move aims to foster transparency and address national security concerns, with significant developments taking place. In June 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a preliminary report on UAPs. The Pentagon followed up by creating a group in November to track objects in restricted airspace. A year later, NASA formed an independent expert panel to analyze UAP incidents and advise the Department of Defense (DoD) on data collection and interpretation. Subsequently, in July 2022, the DoD established the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to coordinate the detection and investigation of UAP sightings across federal agencies.

2023: A Year of UFO Activities

In 2023, the U.S. government’s approach to UAPs took shape with more than 350 reported sightings. A suspected second Chinese high altitude spy balloon was shot down by a U.S. jet, and the Pentagon launched its official website to catalog UFO sightings from government and military personnel. A self-proclaimed UFO expert alleged extraterrestrial corpses in front of Mexico’s Congress, causing a stir and fueling speculation about extraterrestrial origins. The AARO also released a report on unidentified aerial phenomena, leading to the identification of more than 500 aerial objects.

From Speculation to Science

Former U.S. Navy pilot and executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, Ryan Graves, has shared his experiences with UAPs before Congress. He advocates for the importance of reporting these objects for national security and domain awareness. The government’s current approach intends to demystify UAPs and provide a scientific basis for investigations, distancing itself from the speculative narratives that have long dominated the topic. However, despite these concerted efforts and increased interest, the subject of UAPs remains cloaked in mystery as we usher in the new year.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

