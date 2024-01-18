Controversy Erupts Over Viral Video Featuring United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby in 'Drag Queen' Attire

United Airlines CEO, Scott Kirby, has found himself in the middle of a whirlwind of controversy. A resurfaced video showing him dancing and dressed as a drag queen has not only gone viral but also raised questions about the efficiency and safety standards of the airline's employees. The video was shared on a platform previously known as Twitter by 'Libs of TikTok' and garnered a staggering 2.7 million views within just three hours, sparking outrage in the online community.

Concerns Over United Airlines' Diversity Initiatives

Adding to the controversy is Kirby's 2021 interview where he discussed United Airlines' diversity initiatives. Kirby stated that the company is aiming to have 50% of their new hires be women or people of color. He also mentioned a requirement for a diverse interview panel for every job vacancy. This policy has been met with backlash, as some critics have questioned its fairness and effectiveness.

Critics Voice Concerns

Critics have suggested that Kirby should step down to allow for more diversity, a suggestion that ironically echoes his own diversity initiative. Some social media users expressed their reluctance to choose United for their future travel needs, questioning Kirby's suitability as CEO and mocking his commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Debate Over Diversity and Competence

This controversy has sparked a larger debate about the potential consequences of prioritizing diversity over competence in crucial roles. Critics argue that hiring pilots based on diversity rather than qualifications could pose risks to passenger safety. This debate underscores the challenges that corporations face when implementing diversity initiatives, balancing the need for representation with the imperative of competence and skill.