UCO Unveils 'Serve It Off' Initiative: Parking Fines Offset by Community Service

The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) has launched the 'Serve It Off' initiative, a unique ticket forgiveness program that allows students to offset their parking ticket costs through community service. The program, a collaborative effort between Transportation and Parking Services (TPS), UCO Student Association (UCOSA), and the Office of Community Engagement, is synchronized with the academic calendar, running from August 1 to July 31.

Details of the Serve It Off Initiative

Under the umbrella of this innovative initiative, students who receive a parking citation with a fine of $45 or less during the academic year can have one ticket waived by completing a minimum of three hours of community service. It's worth noting that the citations must not predate the community service performed. The program is now open for applications for the start of the January 2024 semester.

A Positive Impact on UCO Community

UCOSA President, Lauren Harman, has shown great enthusiasm for the 'Serve It Off' program. She emphasized its role in fostering positive contributions to the UCO community, far beyond just resolving fines. The initiative is also a testament to TPS's commitment to finding innovative solutions to address parking violations.

Additional Offerings by UCO

In addition to this unique program, UCO also provides a citation appeal process that enables campus community members to contest their parking tickets through TPS. In the 2023-24 academic year, the majority of appealed citations have seen either reductions or complete forgiveness. More information about the 'Serve It Off' program and other parking services can be found on UCO's official parking website.