en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

UCLA Unveils Quantum Innovation Hub: A Leap Forward in Quantum Science and Technology

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
UCLA Unveils Quantum Innovation Hub: A Leap Forward in Quantum Science and Technology

UCLA, in a significant move towards fostering advancements in quantum science and technology, has announced the establishment of a new quantum innovation hub at the UCLA Research Park. The hub, previously the Westside Pavilion shopping mall, is now set to become a crucible for major scientific breakthroughs and technological innovations. Guided by UCLA’s Center for Quantum Science and Engineering, the hub is expected to enhance research in areas like computing, communications, sensing, and more. It will also focus on workforce development in the quantum field, an emerging scientific discipline with transformative potential across various technologies and industries.

Quantum Science: A Revolution in the Making

Quantum science centers on the study and utilization of the unique behaviors of subatomic particles. Quantum computing, one of its frontiers, seeks to harness the fact that particles can exist in multiple states simultaneously and be entangled. This principle, if successfully exploited, could lead to the creation of computers far more powerful than those presently available. The newly established hub aims to channel these principles into practical applications that could revolutionize fields ranging from health and medicine to national security.

An Ecosystem of Collaboration

The quantum innovation hub will consolidate efforts from faculty, researchers, students, government, industry partners, and startups alike. With the shared goal of furthering scientific progress and practical applications, this diverse group is set to usher in a new era of research and development. UCLA’s leadership in this realm is underpinned by substantial funding, including a $25 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for quantum computation, $3 million for doctoral fellowships in quantum science, and a unique master’s degree program in quantum technologies. The NSF’s support of UCLA’s research on distributed quantum entanglement in 2023 further attests to the institution’s pioneering role in this field.

UCLA: A Quantum Powerhouse

With partnerships already in place with Boeing and HRL Laboratories, UCLA and the Southern California region are poised to become significant centers for quantum science and technology. Through the quantum innovation hub, UCLA is set to establish itself as a powerhouse in quantum research, contributing not just to the scientific community, but also to the broader economic growth of the Southern California region and beyond.

0
Education Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Verso Hack 2024: Nurturing Young Tech Enthusiasts
The annual Verso Hack 2024, hosted by Verso International School, is set to take place on February 3 and 4, with a preceding Pre-Hack Day on January 27. The event invites students aged 13 to 18 from all corners of the nation, aiming to cultivate technological innovation and entrepreneurial acumen within the young tech community.
Verso Hack 2024: Nurturing Young Tech Enthusiasts
Norfolk Botanical Garden's Ambitious Transformation: The Garden of Tomorrow
8 mins ago
Norfolk Botanical Garden's Ambitious Transformation: The Garden of Tomorrow
Four-star Recruit Faletau Satuala to Announce College Decision at All-American Bowl
8 mins ago
Four-star Recruit Faletau Satuala to Announce College Decision at All-American Bowl
Study Explores Link Between Class Size and Infectious Disease Absences
2 mins ago
Study Explores Link Between Class Size and Infectious Disease Absences
Claudine Gay's Resignation: Harvard Plagiarism Scandal Sparks Controversy
5 mins ago
Claudine Gay's Resignation: Harvard Plagiarism Scandal Sparks Controversy
Bloomfield Board of Education Ponders Termination of Superintendent Over Retirement Agreement
7 mins ago
Bloomfield Board of Education Ponders Termination of Superintendent Over Retirement Agreement
Latest Headlines
World News
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
20 seconds
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
How a Potential Republican Presidency Could Impact American Stocks
50 seconds
How a Potential Republican Presidency Could Impact American Stocks
11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
1 min
11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts
1 min
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts
The Rise of 'Mindfulness' in the West: A Close Examination
1 min
The Rise of 'Mindfulness' in the West: A Close Examination
President Biden's Charleston Visit Clashes with Mayoral Inauguration
1 min
President Biden's Charleston Visit Clashes with Mayoral Inauguration
Dominique Long: The Diamond Out of Rough in Duncanville, Texas
2 mins
Dominique Long: The Diamond Out of Rough in Duncanville, Texas
Study Explores Link Between Class Size and Infectious Disease Absences
2 mins
Study Explores Link Between Class Size and Infectious Disease Absences
Oklahoma City Thunder: Young Roster Defying Expectations and Dominating the NBA Season
2 mins
Oklahoma City Thunder: Young Roster Defying Expectations and Dominating the NBA Season
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app