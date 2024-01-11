UCLA School of Law Launches Lowell Milken Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofits

UCLA School of Law has taken a significant stride in philanthropy and nonprofit law with the establishment of the Lowell Milken Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofits, courtesy of a hefty $8.05 million donation from alumnus Lowell Milken. This move marks a substantial elevation from the former Program on Philanthropy and Nonprofits, to which Milken had previously contributed $3.7 million in 2021.

Center Mission and Leadership

The newly established center aspires to serve as a national nexus for education, research, and dialogue within the ambit of philanthropy and nonprofit law, reinforcing UCLA’s leadership position in the field. Spearheading the center as its faculty director is Professor Jill Horwitz, a leading expert in nonprofit and health law. The executive director role is entrusted to Rose Chan Loui, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in nonprofit law and tax controversy.

Milken’s Philanthropic Vision

UCLA has articulated deep appreciation towards Milken for his unwavering commitment and generous contributions, which exceed $30 million spread across diverse university sectors. The establishment of the center aligns seamlessly with Milken’s vision of harnessing generational wealth transfers to catalyze transformative societal change through philanthropy.

Educational Focus and Future Plans

The Lowell Milken Center seeks to cultivate future nonprofit lawyers and leaders, contribute relevant scholarship, and host events and courses on critical dimensions of nonprofit sector operations. In parallel, UCLA Law provides a comprehensive curriculum on nonprofit law and organizes events to equip students for potential careers within the sector. The center is set to inaugurate the new year with events centered on the nonprofit arts sector and tax-exempt organizations.