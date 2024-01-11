en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

UCLA School of Law Launches Lowell Milken Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofits

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:56 pm EST
UCLA School of Law Launches Lowell Milken Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofits

UCLA School of Law has taken a significant stride in philanthropy and nonprofit law with the establishment of the Lowell Milken Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofits, courtesy of a hefty $8.05 million donation from alumnus Lowell Milken. This move marks a substantial elevation from the former Program on Philanthropy and Nonprofits, to which Milken had previously contributed $3.7 million in 2021.

Center Mission and Leadership

The newly established center aspires to serve as a national nexus for education, research, and dialogue within the ambit of philanthropy and nonprofit law, reinforcing UCLA’s leadership position in the field. Spearheading the center as its faculty director is Professor Jill Horwitz, a leading expert in nonprofit and health law. The executive director role is entrusted to Rose Chan Loui, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in nonprofit law and tax controversy.

Milken’s Philanthropic Vision

UCLA has articulated deep appreciation towards Milken for his unwavering commitment and generous contributions, which exceed $30 million spread across diverse university sectors. The establishment of the center aligns seamlessly with Milken’s vision of harnessing generational wealth transfers to catalyze transformative societal change through philanthropy.

Educational Focus and Future Plans

The Lowell Milken Center seeks to cultivate future nonprofit lawyers and leaders, contribute relevant scholarship, and host events and courses on critical dimensions of nonprofit sector operations. In parallel, UCLA Law provides a comprehensive curriculum on nonprofit law and organizes events to equip students for potential careers within the sector. The center is set to inaugurate the new year with events centered on the nonprofit arts sector and tax-exempt organizations.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
12 mins ago
Eastern Idaho Braces for Severe Winter Storm: Blizzard Warning Issued
Bracing for a severe winter storm, schools across eastern Idaho have preemptively cancelled classes this coming Friday, January 12. The region has been put under a blizzard warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning by the National Weather Service (NWS). The forecast includes significant snowfall, high winds reaching up to 60 mph, and dangerously low
Eastern Idaho Braces for Severe Winter Storm: Blizzard Warning Issued
'Cultures of London: Legacies of Migration': A Fresh Lens on London's History
22 mins ago
'Cultures of London: Legacies of Migration': A Fresh Lens on London's History
Mary Ludden: A Journey of Resilience from Student-Athlete to Corporate Leader
24 mins ago
Mary Ludden: A Journey of Resilience from Student-Athlete to Corporate Leader
Brewery Honors Controversial Former Chancellor with a Namesake Beer
19 mins ago
Brewery Honors Controversial Former Chancellor with a Namesake Beer
Beer Named 'Hot For Chancellor' Honors Dismissed University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor
19 mins ago
Beer Named 'Hot For Chancellor' Honors Dismissed University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor
NSF Invests Millions in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in STEM Fields
19 mins ago
NSF Invests Millions in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in STEM Fields
Latest Headlines
World News
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
2 mins
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
UK Government Convenes National Security Meeting; Sunak Discusses Houthi Threat with Egypt's President
2 mins
UK Government Convenes National Security Meeting; Sunak Discusses Houthi Threat with Egypt's President
Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Nikki Haley a 'Trojan Horse' for Democrats
2 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Nikki Haley a 'Trojan Horse' for Democrats
FC Cincinnati Bolsters Attack with Corey Baird Signing
2 mins
FC Cincinnati Bolsters Attack with Corey Baird Signing
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
4 mins
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
6 mins
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
7 mins
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Labour Party to Initiate Formal Access Talks: A Signal of a Looming Election?
8 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Labour Party to Initiate Formal Access Talks: A Signal of a Looming Election?
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
9 mins
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app