Education

UCLA Launches Music Industry Bachelor of Arts Degree

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
UCLA Launches Music Industry Bachelor of Arts Degree

Scattered across the expansive terrain of knowledge and inquiry, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) continues to make headlines in education, health, politics, and the arts. In a recent development, UCLA is introducing a Music Industry Bachelor of Arts degree, a comprehensive program designed to prepare students for the dynamic challenges of the evolving music industry.

Unveiling the Music Industry Bachelor of Arts Degree

Revolutionizing the educational landscape, UCLA unveils a distinct Music Industry Bachelor of Arts degree. This program aims to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of the music industry, extending beyond the traditional confines of record companies. The curriculum is expected to cover a broad spectrum of topics, from artist management to live entertainment, publishing, and music entrepreneurship.

A Viable and Affordable Alternative

One of the significant advantages of UCLA’s new program is its affordability, particularly for in-state students. When compared to similar programs at institutions like NYU or USC, UCLA’s Music Industry degree offers a much more accessible avenue to quality education. While this financial factor may serve as a catalyst for many students, it’s the experienced advisory board members that stand as the program’s backbone, offering their industry insights to shape the curriculum.

Staying In Step With Industry Evolution

Amidst a rapidly changing landscape where digitization and streaming have revolutionized how music is consumed and monetized, UCLA’s Music Industry Bachelor of Arts degree is a timely addition. The program aims to shape students who can navigate the industry’s evolving challenges. By fostering a thorough understanding of music business aspects, UCLA is creating a platform for future music industry leaders, ready to reshape the industry with their innovation and creativity.

Education Science & Technology United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

