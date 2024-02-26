UCLA Launches Levine Family Center for Movement Disorders with $10 Million Donation

In a profound act of generosity, Howard and Irene Levine, through their family foundation, have pledged a staggering $10 million to the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. This monumental donation will spearhead the establishment of the UCLA Howard and Irene Levine Family Center for Movement Disorders, a beacon of hope for the millions affected by Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders worldwide. The Levines' philanthropy not only underscores their commitment to advancing medical research but also shines a light on the critical need for focused efforts in this arena.

A New Era in Movement Disorder Research and Care

The Levine family's donation will catalyze groundbreaking advancements in the field of neurology. By funding five new endowments within the department, including a permanent-appointment chair, three term-appointment chairs, and a dedicated movement disorders research fund, the UCLA Howard and Irene Levine Family Center for Movement Disorders is poised to become a leading force in the fight against Parkinson's disease. This initiative will bolster basic science research and foster a collaborative environment through the hosting of a specialized symposium on movement disorders, facilitating the exchange of ideas and propelling the field forward.

A Legacy of Giving and Innovation

The Levine family's relationship with UCLA is not new; their history of supporting the institution spans various departments and initiatives. Their contributions have significantly impacted the UCLA Anderson School of Management and its Ziman Center for Real Estate, with a particular focus on housing and social responsibility. Howard Levine's notable career in mortgage financing and affordable housing adds another layer of depth to their philanthropic endeavors, showcasing a lifelong commitment to making a tangible difference in society.

The Road Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

While the Levines' donation marks a significant milestone in the battle against movement disorders, it also brings to light the ongoing challenges faced by researchers and healthcare professionals. The complexity of diseases like Parkinson's requires a multifaceted approach, combining innovative research, patient care, and public awareness. Dr. John Mazziotta and Dr. Jeff Bronstein of UCLA have lauded the transformative potential of the Levine family's contribution, emphasizing its role in advancing the understanding and treatment of movement disorders. As the UCLA Howard and Irene Levine Family Center for Movement Disorders takes shape, its impact on the global community remains a beacon of hope, symbolizing the power of philanthropy to change lives.